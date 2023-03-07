PM dodges questions over integrity of Sue Gray partygate probe amid Labour move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

PM dodges questions over integrity of Sue Gray partygate probe amid Labour move

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 7:17 pm
Sue Gray’s decision to quit to accept a job in the office of the Leader of the Opposition has sparked a political row about civil service impartiality (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray’s decision to quit to accept a job in the office of the Leader of the Opposition has sparked a political row about civil service impartiality (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak has declined to express confidence in Sue Gray’s partygate report, amid the former senior civil servant’s plans to join Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday dodged a question on whether her investigation into lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall retained its integrity.

He told a press conference: “As you know, the Cabinet Office is reviewing the circumstances of her departure.

Illegal Migration Bill
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to express confidence in Sue Gray’s partygate report (Leon Neal/PA)

“I’m not going to pre-empt their findings so I’m not going to comment further on that situation.”

When Ms Gray published her report detailing alcohol-fuelled partying during the pandemic in No 10 in May last year, Mr Sunak said he was “grateful” to her.

The Cabinet Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding her resignation as second permanent secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Labour has insisted no conversations about the chief of staff position took place with Ms Gray before she had completed her investigation.

The discussions “didn’t start until we were looking for a chief of staff, which was after Sue Gray did her report into what happened at Downing Street during the pandemic with the parties,” shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

Meanwhile, a former top civil servant said Ms Gray faced a cooling-off period of up to six months before she could take up her new post.

Her decision to quit to accept a job in the office of the Leader of the Opposition has sparked a political row about civil service impartiality, amid outrage among Tories in Westminster.

But former permanent secretary to the Treasury Lord Macpherson of Earl’s Court told peers there was nothing wrong with the appointment, as long as Ms Gray follows rules set by the anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), such as the cooling-off period.

The independent crossbench peer told the House of Lords: “I remember a number of examples of people moving from the civil service to a political position, in particular my old friend Lord Sassoon, who was a very successful director general at the Treasury, moved to be Gordon Brown’s ambassador to the City, then resigned and turned up the next day as advisor to George Osborne.

“But the issue, surely, is the Acoba rules, all too often not observed by members of the Government.

“So long as Ms Gray follows the recommendations, which I would assume would be somewhere between three and six months for an adequate cooling-off period, surely she is pursuing the right and honourable course.”

Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said: “Ms Gray does indeed need to apply to Acoba, which she has not yet done.

“And this is a very senior post of a political kind and I’m sure they will look extremely carefully at the move and lay down appropriate rules and guidance for her departure from the civil service.”

Lady Neville-Rolfe urged Sir Keir to be more “forthcoming” about the details of the discussions between his team and Ms Gray over her appointment.

Leader of the Opposition in the House of Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, said she was “appalled that some now impugn (Ms Gray’s) integrity for the time she served successive governments”.

The Labour frontbencher then suggested that “those kicking up a fuss just fear the appointment”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
3
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
4
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
6
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job
7
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
8
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
9
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
10
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5

More from Press and Journal

Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It
'It's now or never': Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her…
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in training after six weeks out injured
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top…
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.
Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
4
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented