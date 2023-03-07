Starmer stresses commitment to free Belarus in meeting with opposition leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer stresses commitment to free Belarus in meeting with opposition leader

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 8:14 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 12:08 am
Labour leader Keir Starmer meets Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer meets Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer and Belarus’s exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya have discussed the need for western allies to confront the Kremlin-backed Belarusian regime.

The Labour leader “expressed his admiration for her bravery in the face of violence and oppression” and stressed his party’s “strong commitment to a free and democratic Belarus”, according to a readout of the meeting in London.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya ran against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko – an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – in Belarus’s 2020 disputed election before being pressured to leave the country.

A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced her to 15 years in prison after a trial in absentia on charges including conspiring to overthrow the government.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya asked the UK during her visit not to forget about Belarus as the Government focuses on Ukraine.

“The fate of Ukraine and fate of Belarus are interconnected,” she told BBC Newsnight.

Belarus was used as a launch point for the invasion of its southern neighbour by Mr Putin’s forces.

Labour’s readout of the meeting said: “The two leaders discussed the need for our allies to remain united in confronting the Putin-backed Belarusian regime and the need to increase support for the pro-democracy movements in Belarus and elsewhere.

“They agreed there can be no lasting peace in Europe without a free Belarus, and that defeating Putin must also mean bringing democracy to the Belarusian people.”

They will also work “to keep up the global pressure on Belarus and Russia through a co-ordinated, robust and effective sanctions regime”.

In an article in the Guardian, Ms Tsikhanouskaya said sanctions must “go further” to target “Putin’s war machine”.

She wrote that most Belarusians “want Russian troops to be withdrawn from Ukraine and from Belarus immediately”.

The Belarus politician also met Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Europe minister Leo Docherty, as well as Boris Johnson.

The former prime minister tweeted that it was a “real honour” to “reaffirm my support for a free and independent Belarus, and also to recognise the heroic contribution of Belarusian volunteers to the fight for freedom in Ukraine”.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya told Newsnight that Mr Johnson’s “brave decisions” on Ukraine showed he “can advocate for Belarus as well”.

