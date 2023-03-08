Braverman may have broken ministerial code with ‘attack’ on civil servants – FDA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braverman may have broken ministerial code with ‘attack’ on civil servants – FDA

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:49 pm
The Prime Minister has been asked to consider whether Home Secretary Suella Braverman breached the ministerial code in comments made to Tory members (Leon Neal/PA)
The Prime Minister has been asked to consider whether Home Secretary Suella Braverman breached the ministerial code in comments made to Tory members (Leon Neal/PA)

The Home Secretary may have broken ministerial rules after launching a “direct attack on the impartiality” of civil servants, a union chief has told the Prime Minister.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, has written to Rishi Sunak to raise comments said to have been made by Suella Braverman in an email to Conservative Party members following the publication of the Illegal Migration Bill.

The legislation is designed to toughen asylum rules and deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats.

Mr Penman said the Home Secretary had told party members on Tuesday that “an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party blocked us” from previously dealing with people unlawfully coming to Britain.

The boss of the FDA, a union representing senior civil servants, said the statement was “factually incorrect” and amounted to a “direct attack on the integrity and impartiality” of those public servants working for Ms Braverman in the Home Office.

He raised the possibility that Ms Braverman had broken the ministerial code, the rules which govern behaviour of those on the Government front bench.

Mr Penman told the Prime Minister: “I am sure I do not need to remind you that paragraph 5.1 of the ministerial code states that ‘ministers must uphold the political impartiality of the civil service’.

“I cannot see how the Home Secretary’s statement to Conservative Party members can be reconciled with her obligations under the code.”

The union chief called for Mr Sunak to ensure the “statement is publicly withdrawn as a matter of urgency” and that Ms Braverman apologises to staff.

Breaching the ministerial code has traditionally been a resignation matter, although Boris Johnson watered down the rules during his premiership so more minor breaches could be punished with alternative sanctions.

Illegal Migration Bill
FDA chief Dave Penman has written to the Prime Minister about Suella Braverman’s comments (Leon Neal/PA)

While serving as Home Secretary in October during Liz Truss’s short reign as prime minister, Ms Braverman was forced to resign over security failings relating to a private email.

However, she was reappointed six days later when Mr Sunak entered No 10.

Mr Penman, in correspondence shared on Twitter on Wednesday, told the Prime Minister that Ms Braverman’s alleged comments to the Tory faithful was “an extraordinary statement from a serving Home Secretary”.

He added: “As you and the Home Secretary are well aware, civil servants advise and ministers decide.

“Once a decision is made, civil servants are tasked with carrying out the settled will of government.

“Not only is this statement factually incorrect, but the tone of that paragraph and the brigading of civil servants with the Labour Party and ‘left-wing lawyers’ is a direct attack on the integrity and impartiality of the thousands of civil servants who loyally serve the Home Secretary, doing some of the most complex and difficult work in government.

“This cowardly attack on civil servants, whom the Home Secretary knows are unable to publicly defend themselves, also risks further stoking tensions over a matter which has previously resulted in violent clashes with protesters.

“Staff at 2 Marsham Street (the Home Office) have already been advised about security precautions to avoid being identified.”

