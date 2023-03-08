Suella Braverman ‘did not see’ email attacking civil servants, says No 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Suella Braverman “did not see, sign off or sanction” an email sent out to Tory members in her name attacking civil servants, Downing Street has said.

The email blaming an “an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party” for blocking previous attempts to tackle illegal migration, signed by the Home Secretary, has drawn widespread criticism.

The message was sent to Tory Party members by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), which on Wednesday admitted that “the wording wasn’t seen by the Home Secretary” and said it is now “reviewing” its internal clearance processes.

Not only is the Home Secretary’s cowardly attack on the impartiality and integrity of the civil service a transparent attempt to deflect from her govt’s own policy failings, but it is also a clear breach of the Ministerial Code. My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/y2tjY9I6Pq — Dave Penman (@FDAGenSec) March 8, 2023

It came after Ms Braverman was accused of potentially breaking ministerial rules by questioning the impartiality of public servants in the message, which followed the publication of the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s press secretary told reporters: “She did not see, sign off or sanction that email being sent out.”

She suggested there had been “operational issues” at CCHQ around the message being sent that “we’ll have to review”.

“Obviously there would have to be ministerial sign-off usually on things where their name is included on it or it goes out in their name,” the press secretary said, suggesting that on this occasion the process was not followed.

She added that Ms Braverman “had a busy day” launching the legislation designed to toughen asylum rules and deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats.

Asked if CCHQ had apologised to the Home Secretary for the blunder, the press secretary said she was not aware of any further “conversations” with Ms Braverman.

Earlier, Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said the email amounted to a “direct attack on the integrity and impartiality” of public servants working in the Home Office.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Penman raised the possibility that its signatory, Ms Braverman, had broken the Ministerial Code, the rules which govern behaviour of those on the Government front bench.

The union chief told the Prime Minister: “I am sure I do not need to remind you that paragraph 5.1 of the Ministerial Code states that ‘ministers must uphold the political impartiality of the Civil Service’.

“I cannot see how the Home Secretary’s statement to Conservative Party members can be reconciled with her obligations under the code.”

FDA general secretary Dave Penman has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Penman called for Mr Sunak to ensure the “statement is publicly withdrawn as a matter of urgency” and that Ms Braverman apologises to staff.

The Liberal Democrats have called on Mr Sunak’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, to launch an official investigation into whether Ms Braverman breached the ministerial code.

The party’s Cabinet Office spokeswoman, Christine Jardine, said: “Ministers are expected to respect the impartiality of the civil servants, and be professional and respectful towards them. Braverman’s comments have fallen way short of those standards by attacking civil servants and dragging them into deluded Conservative Party conspiracy theories.”

She also urged the Prime Minister to sack the Home Secretary if she is found to have broken the code.

Mr Sunak reinstalled Ms Braverman in his Cabinet days after she was forced to resign, having been found to have breached ministerial rules by sending a sensitive document to a backbench Tory MP through a private email address.