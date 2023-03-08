Lack of consultation over new migrant Bill shows arrogance, minister told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Lack of consultation over new migrant Bill shows arrogance, minister told

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 2:06 pm
Plans for the Illegal Migration Bill were announced in the Commons on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plans for the Illegal Migration Bill were announced in the Commons on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Home Office has been accused of arrogance after a minister said there was no need for extensive engagement with refugee organisations before announcing controversial proposals to curb Channel crossings.

Lord Murray of Blidworth, a minister in the department, appeared before MPs during what was an at-times tense committee session, held a day after the much-condemned asylum plans were announced in Parliament.

The UN’s refugee agency has called it effectively an “asylum ban”.

The Government’s plan, which would prevent anyone who arrives in the UK by unauthorised means from returning, is “rewriting” refugee and modern slavery laws, the minister was told on Wednesday.

The hearing before the Home Affairs Committee was focused on the Windrush scandal and the Home Office’s approach to implementing the Lessons Learned Review, which has included dropping three of its major recommendations.

But SNP committee member Stuart McDonald asked the minister about the Illegal Migration Bill, questioning what engagement there had been with any organisations outside the Home Office or Government.

Lord Murray said: “Well, clearly, it was a matter for policy development within the department and engagement across Government. But it wasn’t a situation which required extensive engagement with third party (organisations).”

Challenging this, Mr McDonald replied: “Yes it is because it’s rewriting refugee laws, maybe an organisation like United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, maybe NGOs who deal with victims of modern slavery because you’re rewriting modern slavery laws.

“Perhaps they should have been engaged with and you’re saying it didn’t have to happen? I mean, you have basically just ripped up the Windrush report in that one answer.”

Lord Murray said he disagreed with this suggestion, adding: “In relation to the crisis in the Channel, there can be no parallels drawn to the situation that gave rise to the Windrush scandal.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced controversial plans to curb Channel crossing with new laws (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced controversial plans to curb Channel crossing with new laws (James Manning/PA)

The committee quizzed the minister on why recommendations from the Windrush review  – including the establishment of a migrants’ commissioner – had been axed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this year, having previously been accepted by Priti Patel when she was in post.

Wendy Williams, the solicitor who carried out the Windrush review, also appeared before the committee, telling them she was surprised by the decision to drop the recommendations, having not been consulted by the Home Office before the announcement was made.

Of the 30 recommendations, three were dropped in total, with the two others being a call to increase powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration and hold reconciliation events.

The Windrush scandal emerged in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

The Lessons Learned review saw a call for the Home Office to open itself up to greater external scrutiny and implement a culture change “to recognise that migration and wider Home Office policy is about people and, whatever its objective, should be rooted in humanity”.

Asked about the decision not to implement three of her recommendations, Ms Williams said she had pointed out previously that she felt the Home Office did not appear “confident enough to be able to open itself up to wider external insight and scrutiny”.

Pressed on her use of the word confidence, she told the committee: “It is difficult engaging in external scrutiny and it can be uncomfortable, and so that was the reason why I used the word confidence.”

When this was put to Lord Murray, who appeared after Ms Williams, he said he wanted to assure the committee that dropping recommendations “was not born of any want of confidence by the Home Office”.

He added: “We are confident that we are exposed to a great deal of scrutiny, and that scrutiny is correct, and justified and entirely right and proper.

“And it’s for that reason that I can answer the second part of your question, which is whether the public and this committee should have confidence in the Home Office and, unequivocally, the answer is yes.”

Labour MP Paula Barker told the minister there is a “fine line between confidence and arrogance” and said a lack of engagement with others before introducing the Illegal Migration Bill “would suggest an arrogance within the Home Office department, that they don’t need to consult with outside organisations or indeed the judiciary”.

Lord Murray said he would not comment on the extent to which there had been any consultation with the judiciary as “that goes to an internal Government consultation”.

Committee chair and Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson said she was left “really disappointed” by the end of the session, stating that she feels the Home Office has a “major problem” with effective scrutiny.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
5
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
6
Aberdeenshire councillors will meet to agree how to cut £67m from their yearly budget on Thursday. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire budget: Guide to the ‘high risk’ council plans to save £67m
7
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
18
9
Robert Merchant stole money from a Banchory carwash using a crowbar. Image: Facebook.
Carwash crowbar thief caught red-handed with bags of stolen jewellery
10
Another weather warning of snow and ice has been issued. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow…

More from Press and Journal

Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
'Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic': NHS boss hits out at Loganair…
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
The three River Dee ambassadors are Al Peake, Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger. Image: Kim Cessford / River Dee Trust.
Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee's work to save under-threat…
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
eden court
Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is a great opportunity': Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented