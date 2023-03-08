Social work students accuse ministers of failing to understand bursary calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social work students accuse ministers of failing to understand bursary calls

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 2:35 pm
Social work students want bursaries to see them through their placements (Alamy/PA)
Social work students want bursaries to see them through their placements (Alamy/PA)

Scottish ministers have been accused of failing to understand social work students’ concerns amid calls for bursaries and fair treatment.

Students say they have been pushed into poverty and are relying on foodbanks due to the lack of funding available for final year studies which see them placed on the front line of social work services.

A petition on the issue which has been signed by more than 2,000 people will be heard by MSPs in Holyrood on March 22.

It comes as more than 300 students wrote to Scottish Government ministers to demand bursaries for all third and fourth year social work undergraduates, as well as reform of the post-graduate bursary funding.

With the backing of the Social Workers Union and the Scottish Association of Social Workers, students say their concerns are not treated with the same regard as their peers in health subjects, following a meeting with higher education minister Jamie Hepburn.

David Grimm, one of the students from Glasgow Caledonian University who was present at the meeting, said: “While we welcome the engagement of ministers so far, we do not feel that they have entirely understood the concerns we have raised and the depth of the problem social work students face.

“We are not asking for special treatment, but students work just as hard as their colleagues on nursing, midwifery and paramedic courses.

“Social work students have real life caseloads during their courses, actively contributing to the safeguarding of the most vulnerable in society, but do not have bursaries which other students can access.

“This means they take second jobs, rely on foodbanks and struggle in poverty while also working on the front line.”

Ministers have previously said students can access general undergraduate support.

Jamie Hepburn MSP, the Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills
Higher education minister Jamie Hepburn met with social work students to discuss their calls for bursaries (Scottish Parliament/PA)

The total for nursing, midwifery and paramedic bursaries is a non-repayable £37,500, while social work students can access basic support – typically in the form of a loan based on household income – of between £20,400 and £32,400.

The petition also acknowledges the difference in courses in that nursing and midwifery students undertake placements throughout their four years of study, which is why social work students are asking for their final two years to be covered by bursaries.

John McGowan, general secretary of the union, said: “There can be no room for doubting the hard and demanding work social work students do on the front line as part of their courses.

“We find it simply surprising that we should have to point out the obvious, that a loan is not the same as a bursary.

“While it is welcome that the minister met with students, the responses we have had do not fully address the concerns of the students and we would urge MSPs to demand the Government treats social work students fairly.”

