End of greyhound racing is desirable, says animal welfare commission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

End of greyhound racing is desirable, says animal welfare commission

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 4:17 pm
The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission’s report looked into the welfare of racing greyhounds (PA)
The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission’s report looked into the welfare of racing greyhounds (PA)

Animal rights campaigners have welcomed a report which called the end of greyhound racing in Scotland “desirable”.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) published a new report on Wednesday into the welfare of greyhounds used for racing in Scotland.

The only track operating in Scotland currently is the unregulated Thornton Stadium course in Fife.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB)-regulated track at Shawfield Stadium in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, has been inactive since 2020.

The SAWC was asked to undertake the research by Holyrood’s Rural Affairs, Island and Natural Environment Committee following the consideration of a petition which called for the end of greyhound racing.

Its report recommends that no further new greyhound tracks are permitted in Scotland due to concerns over the safeguarding of the dogs and the animals’ “overall quality of life”.

“If Thornton were to close, Scotland would be in the position of having no organised greyhound racing taking place, which on balance we consider desirable,” the report said.

The commission suggests as a “minimum requirement” that an experienced, independent veterinarian is present during races to assess fitness and provide immediate care for dogs.

Report authors visited the Thornton track during their research and noted “no negative contact” between handlers and dogs and no signs of “poor welfare”.

Independent tracks such as Thornton’s are not required to collect or publish information on the number of owners, trainers or greyhounds, meaning figures for injuries and fatalities in Scotland are unavailable.

However, elsewhere in the UK there were 4,422 injuries and 120 fatalities, according to the GBGB, with the commission report estimating an injury risk rate of around 24.1% if all 18,302 eligible dogs raced in 2021.

Bob Elliot, director of animal welfare charity OneKind, welcomed the report. He said: “We are pleased that the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission has explored the welfare of greyhounds racing in Scotland and has concluded that the welfare of these dogs would be improved if they were not involved in racing, thus stating that the end to organised greyhound racing in Scotland would be ‘desirable’.

“Greyhound racing is an incredibly cruel industry, with these beautiful, gentle and loving dogs treated as commodities.

“The industry has absolutely no place in a modern Scotland.”

The charity went on to urge Scottish ministers to commit to phasing out the greyhound racing industry.

Meanwhile, Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell said the report is a “vital step forward” for the debate around greyhound welfare.

He added: “The commission is right to call for an end to new race tracks and to note the serious welfare concerns at the heart of the sport.

Shawfield stadium
The greyhound track at Shawfield Stadium has been inactive since 2020 (Alamy/PA)

“There is no excuse for greyhound racing. The dogs that are made to take part face an utterly unacceptable risk of injury and death.

“The risks are even greater at unlicensed tracks where there is no guarantee of any welfare standards being met or of any vets being present.

Scotland is a nation of dog lovers. We cannot stand by and allow this to continue any longer.”

Mark Bird, chief executive of the GBGB, said he was “disappointed” by the conclusions and stressed the organisation is committed to strong and effective regulation.

He said: “Under our remit, racing greyhounds receive far more protection than domestic dogs. We have over 200 rules governing those within the sport, including the requirement that a veterinary surgeon is present before, during and after any racing, and setting strict standards on the care of greyhounds at tracks, during transportation and at home in their trainers’ residential kennels.

“SAWC has been bounced by the animal rights lobbyists to conclude that domestic dogs already have better welfare protection than this, but this is clearly untrue, and it is frustrating that they have fallen foul of the activists’ agenda.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented