MP: Review guidance so data on racist incidents in schools can be acted upon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MP: Review guidance so data on racist incidents in schools can be acted upon

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 6:14 pm
Labour MP Janet Daby (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MP Janet Daby (Yui Mok/PA)

Ministers should commit to review education guidance “so data on racist incidents in schools can once again be collected and acted on”, a Labour MP has suggested.

Janet Daby warned “there are things where the Government has gone backward rather than going forward” as she raised the issue during her Westminster Hall debate on racial discrimination in schools.

The MP for Lewisham East said the “welfare of the child is paramount” adding: “That begins by accepting that its guidance in 2012 and 2017 was wrong.”

She told MPs: “In 2012 the Government advised schools that they have no legal obligation to report racist incidents to their local authority.

“In 2017 the Government issued further guidance that schools have no obligation to record bullying of any form.

“If racist incidents, bullying more generally are not being tracked, how can schools, local authorities, Ofsted or indeed the Department for Education identify a problem and then act on it? The answer is of course they can’t, the data is simply not there.”

She added: “The Government needs to again uphold the principle that the welfare of the child is paramount. That begins by accepting that its guidance in 2012 and 2017 was wrong.

“So will the minister commit to review these decisions so data on racist incidents in schools can once again be collected and acted on?

“As we have sadly seen in the last month, discriminatory incidences can sometimes be violent and in these situations headteachers and school staff should be able to confidently and safely intervene to safeguard children.”

She also called on the minister to “agree to update guidance on the use of reasonable force, to include a requirement for schools to have a policy on it and for it to be part of training for school staff to receive”.

Referring to her own past experiences, she said: “I remember feeling unsafe in my own community, feeling unsafe because of my ethnicity and surely years later black, Asian and ethnic minority children shouldn’t be feeling unsafe in our communities.

“The fight against racial discrimination began long before the far right marched through my childhood community and it is still being fought today.”

Westminster Portraits
Education minister Nick Gibb said the Government is committed to supporting schools (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Education minister Nick Gibb said the Government is committed to “supporting schools in the work that they’re doing to educate young people about prejudice of all forms, and to protect young people from discrimination”.

He said that in September last year, the updated statutory guidance ‘keeping children safe in education’ was published, which “supports schools and colleges to meet their duties in relation to equality, harassment and victimisation”.

On the issue of reasonable force, Mr Gibb said a new programme of work to minimise the use of restraint unreasonable force in all schools has been started and “will include updating guidance with a focus on prevention and de-escalation and making recording and reporting incidents of restraint to parents a legal duty”.

He went on: “Now, this work began with extensive consultation, research and a call for evidence on the use of reasonable force and restrictive practices and this was launched … in February, and it will be open for 12 weeks closing on May 11.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented