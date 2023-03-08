Weight of UK shellfish caught has fallen by 44%, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Weight of UK shellfish caught has fallen by 44%, says Labour

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 10:32 pm
Large die-offs of crabs and other crustaceans have been reported near the mouth of the River Tees (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Large die-offs of crabs and other crustaceans have been reported near the mouth of the River Tees (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The weight of shellfish caught and landed in the UK has dropped by 44% in the last year, a new analysis by Labour has found.

Vessels 10 metres and under, which tend to fish closer to the shore, brought in 1,813 tonnes in January 2022, but a year later this dropped to 1,012, the opposition party said.

The Government’s own figures, compiled by the Marine Management Organisation, showed a drop of 41%.

Labour said the reduction in shellfish catches is having a significant impact on jobs and livelihoods in fishing and coastal communities.

A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said Labour’s focus on vessels under 10 metres does not paint a complete picture, adding that the number of total fishing landings grew by 6% this January compared to last year.

They said: “We know that bad weather was one of several factors affecting the inshore fleet and the figures have no connection with crustacean mortalities in the North East, which took place before the reporting period.

“We are backing our fishing communities with £100m to boost growth and opportunities, including for shellfish vessels.”

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon is to visit fishermen in Hartlepool, Co Durham, on Thursday where the local fishing industry has reported a 95% drop in their catches of shellfish such as lobsters and crabs.

Researchers from Durham, Hull, York and Newcastle universities, commissioned by the North East Fishing Collective, found high levels of pyridine in dead crabs, which was later found to be toxic to them.

Modelling also showed that pyridine would be quickly transported along the north-east coast, with the worst affected areas being Hartlepool and Redcar.

A Government report published in January said “it is about as likely as not” that a novel pathogen had caused the deaths, though none was identified.

The scientists also said it was unlikely that pyridine had killed the crabs because they found it to be in too small a quantity in the sediment.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has rejected calls for any further analysis.

In a letter to Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, she said: “Given the extent of the analytical work already undertaken, and further advice, I have decided that it is highly unlikely that we will find the cause and so no further analysis will be undertaken by the Government.”

In response, Mr McMahon criticised the Government for following a “discredited theory” in testing whether an algal bloom had caused the deaths, which was disproved in the January report.

He said it is “vital” that further investigations take place and that dead crustaceans are preserved for testing.

Mr McMahon said: “Sixteen months in and fishers are still waiting for Tory politicians to get their act together and stand up for fishing jobs that have run through local families for generations.

“The Tory Government and Tees Valley mayor attempting to sweep the crustacean die-offs under the carpet isn’t going to fly.

“It is vital that further investigation takes place and that existing crustacean samples are preserved and made available for further testing.

“The next Labour Government will work alongside our fishing and coastal industries so that they can rebuild after months of Tory dither and delay.

“The region deserves better than yet another issue adding to the failed record of a Conservative Government and a Conservative Tees Valley mayor who are big on promises, but small on delivery.”

