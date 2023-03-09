Almost £4m pledged to fund groups tackling loneliness and isolation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new fund which aims to tackle loneliness and social isolation across Scotland has been launched by ministers.

The £3.8 million fund is part of efforts by the Scottish Government to reduce inequality by bringing people together.

Equalities minister Christina McKelvie said it would provide “vital longer-term support” for groups working to achieve this.

Great opening speech to #GWT23 from @ChristinaSNP – and with it, the very exciting announcement of the new #SIAL Fund, which will present new opportunities to tackle social isolation and loneliness for all ages, across Scotland! pic.twitter.com/feQh8h5FqF — Ruairidh Smith GWT (@RuairidhGWT) March 8, 2023

Ms McKelvie said: “As our society changes, there is increasing recognition of social isolation and loneliness as major public health issues that can have a significant impact on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“The new Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund will provide vital, longer-term support for organisations and projects working on the ground to bring people together and build connections in communities throughout the country.

“Everyone can play a part in tackling these challenges, and our new plan reaffirms our commitment to building a connected Scotland for everyone.”

Christina McKelvie said there is increasing awareness of the impact of isolation and loneliness (Fraser Bremner/Scottis Daily Mail/PA)

The fund will operate until July 2026, with groups being given until the end of March that year to bid for cash.

It was launched at the annual conference of Generations Working Together, which was set up to be a centre of excellence for the development of intergenerational work across Scotland.

Alison Clyde, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the new Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund is being launched today at our annual conference.

“We are confident that this fund will generate new opportunities to tackle social isolation and loneliness in all ages, and we are excited by its potential to support innovative and impactful intergenerational projects across Scotland.”