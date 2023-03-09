Braverman brushes off Brussels warning over small boats plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Braverman brushes off Brussels warning over small boats plan

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 12:04 am
Migrants being brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrants being brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government will not be deflected from measures to tackle migrant small boat crossings in the Channel by EU concerns that they could breach human rights laws, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told the Politico news website she had warned Ms Braverman on Tuesday that the Illegal Migration Bill violated international law.

The Home Secretary confirmed she had briefed Ms Johansson before she delivered her Commons statement setting out details of the legislation.

But, speaking on ITV’s Peston show, she also made clear that the UK was no longer bound by EU rules and was free to set its own migration policy.

“I explained to her in quite general terms the measures that we were proposing and she did express to me she thought that they would be unlawful,” she said.

“I invited her to read the detail, and I am very happy to speak to her about the detail of the Bill.

“But we are no longer members of the European Union and so we are free to determine our own borders and migration policy.

“We believe our measures to be lawful, proper, necessary, compassionate and the fair thing to do, and that’s why we’re moving forward with them.”

Her comments come as Rishi Sunak prepares to travel to Paris on Friday where he is expected to seek further help from President Emmanuel Macron in stopping the migrant boats leaving French beaches.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ministers are braced for legal challenges to the plan to prevent anyone who arrives in the UK by unauthorised means from staying after it has already been denounced by the UN’s refugee agency as an effective “asylum ban”.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick acknowledged on Wednesday that they would be deploying some “novel” legal arguments to defend the measures, but said he was confident they would prove effective.

“We are confident that we have got strong legal arguments. They are in some cases new and novel legal arguments. I don’t think that should surprise anyone,” he told Channel 4 News

“These are new legal principles but they are likely to be upheld by the courts.”

Meanwhile Ms Braverman has insisted that she had not sanctioned an email sent out in her name accusing civil servants of blocking previous Government attempts to tackle illegal migration.

The message, sent to thousands of Conservative Party members, blamed “an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party” for the failure of previous efforts.

However, Ms Braverman said: “I didn’t write that email, I didn’t see it, and it was an error, really, that it was sent out in my name.”

She said she had been “incredibly impressed” with the dedication and hard work of officials in the Home Office who had been working on the latest measures.

Earlier Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), which distributed the email, admitted that “the wording wasn’t seen by the Home Secretary” and said it is “reviewing” its internal clearance processes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Alan Geddes Murder
Sister of murdered Aberdeen dad vows to sue after new report criticises release of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented