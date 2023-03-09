Public more positive about immigration despite record high arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public more positive about immigration despite record high arrivals

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 12:04 am
The UK has seen a record number of immigrants arrive in the past year, but public attitudes towards migration have become more positive (Peter Powell/PA)
The UK has seen a record number of immigrants arrive in the past year, but public attitudes towards migration have become more positive (Peter Powell/PA)

Public attitudes towards immigration are becoming more positive despite record high levels of arrivals, a think tank has said.

Net migration to the UK reached 504,000 people last year, the highest figure since records began in the 1960s, as the world opened up after the pandemic.

But despite rising numbers, a study by the UK In A Changing Europe (Ukice) think tank published on Thursday found public opinion is much more positive on immigration than previously.

POLITICS Immigration
(PA Graphics)

Professor Jonathan Portes, senior fellow at Ukice, said: “The biggest shake-up in UK immigration policy for half a century coincides with a sustained shift in public attitudes in a more positive direction, with a broad consensus that the system should meet the needs of the economy and labour market.”

The study found that, for the first time in polling history, more people want migration levels to increase or stay the same than want net migration to fall, while the public is also more likely to believe immigration has a positive impact on the UK than not.

It suggested that these changes in perception are due to the belief that Brexit has delivered “stricter” controls, with an end to freedom of movement and skilled migrants prioritised over the unskilled.

Ukice said: “This policy approach is broadly popular and makes it harder to claim the Government is not exercising control over who comes to Britain, even if overall migration levels remain high.”

The study also found significant changes in who is coming to Britain, with a fall in work-related migration for sectors previously reliant on low-paid workers from the EU along with a rise in work visas for higher-skilled, higher-paid staff from outside the EU.

But Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory, said the fall in low-skilled immigration and the consequent labour shortages have not resulted in increased pay for staff in industries such as hospitality.

She said: “The post-Brexit immigration system has given with one hand and taken with the other. While some low-wage sectors have faced labour shortages as they adjust to a world without free movement, others have seen a boom in recruitment.

“The average impacts of the new immigration system are still expected to be small, but it’s clear that different employers are experiencing it in very different ways.”

A fall in EU students attending UK universities, mainly due to facing higher fees since Brexit, has been more than offset with a rise in non-EU student visas, particularly for Nigerians and Indians.

Meanwhile, the UK has also seen the biggest influx of refugees since the Second World War, with 437,000 people arriving via humanitarian routes since the end of the transition period on December 31 2020. Around 85% of these arrivals were Ukrainians or Hongkongers.

Overall, Prof Portes told reporters that the UK’s post-Brexit migration system is working as intended.

He said: “The objective of the system was to end free movement and thereby reduce migration in relatively low-skilled sectors, low-paid jobs, and somewhat liberalise the system in high skilled, higher-paid jobs.

“It is, in my view, achieving those objectives.”

