Boris Johnson ‘privately warned’ Dominic Raab about his conduct when PM – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson ‘privately warned’ Dominic Raab about his conduct when PM – report

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 1:50 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 9:27 am
Former prime minister Boris Johnson reportedly privately warned Dominic Raab about his conduct when the latter held several cabinet positions under Mr Johnson’s leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson reportedly privately warned Dominic Raab about his conduct when the latter held several cabinet positions under Mr Johnson’s leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson reportedly privately warned Dominic Raab about his conduct when the latter held several cabinet positions under Mr Johnson’s leadership.

The ex-Conservative leader is understood to have provided evidence to Adam Tolley KC, the independent lawyer who is looking into a number of formal complaints made by senior civil servants against Mr Raab.

According to The Daily Telegraph, who first revealed Mr Johnson had become involved in the bullying investigation into his former cabinet colleague, it is “highly unusual” for a former prime minister to be involved in an investigation launched by Downing Street.

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Raab’s spokesmen have declined to comment to The Telegraph, The Times and the BBC on the matter.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Jeff Overs/BBC)

It has been one week since Mr Raab was interviewed by Mr Tolley, indicating that the official inquiry could be drawing to a conclusion.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation told the PA news agency that the Deputy Prime Minister had been questioned by the senior lawyer.

Dozens of witnesses including top departmental civil servants are believed to have spoken to the inquiry, which could determine Mr Raab’s political fate.

It was unclear how many times he had been interviewed or when.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London
Mr Raab arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (James Manning/PA)

Mr Raab has denied bullying and insisted he had “behaved professionally throughout” but said he would resign if an allegation of bullying was upheld.

During the investigation, Mr Tolley would be expected to put the allegations to Mr Raab before finalising his report.

Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to suspend his deputy while under investigation, including from former Tory party chairman Sir Jake Berry, Labour and the FDA union which represents senior civil servants.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street, London
Mr Raab has denied bullying and insisted he ‘behaved professionally throughout’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

If the investigation is damning, Mr Sunak will again face questions about what he knew about the allegations before bringing Mr Raab back into the Cabinet.

Downing Street has only ruled out the Prime Minister being aware of “formal complaints”, but sources say he had been warned about his ally’s behaviour.

The eight formal complaints centre on Mr Raab’s tenures as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Mr Raab ordered the investigation in November after coming under pressure following numerous claims, including that he was so demeaning to junior colleagues that many were “scared” to enter his office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones

Editor's Picks

Most Commented