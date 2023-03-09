Mordaunt says ministers ‘need to motivate’ civil service after small boats email

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mordaunt says ministers ‘need to motivate’ civil service after small boats email

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 12:45 pm
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)

Penny Mordaunt said ministers need to “motivate” the civil service and take responsibility for their “areas”, after being asked about an email, sent to Tory supporters, which accused civil servants of being part of a left-wing “activist blob”.

The email, which was signed by the Home Secretary and sent after the publication of the Illegal Migration Bill, stated: “We tried to stop the small boats crossings without changing our laws.

“But an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party blocked us.”

No 10 quickly sought to distance Suella Braverman from the campaign communication, with the Prime Minister’s press secretary telling reporters on Wednesday: “She did not see, sign off or sanction that email being sent out.”

The Commons Leader also distanced the Home Secretary from “those sort of comments” when asked about it in the lower chamber, but also spoke about the “need” for ministers to “motivate the people that we work with, whether they are in the civil service or organisations we work with”.

Her comments came after Conservative former minister Andrew Selous defended the civil service at business questions, describing the language used in the email as “inaccurate and entirely inappropriate”.

He asked for an urgent debate about the “strength of the civil service”, adding: “Does she (Penny Mordaunt) agree with me that while there may be a need for challenging discussions between ministers and officials, the use of generic descriptions like snowflake is unwelcome, inaccurate and entirely inappropriate?”

Ms Mordaunt praised the “wonderful people” working in many Government departments, who are “diligent, who are determined to deliver for the Government of the day and I’m pleased to be able to have the opportunity to put on record our gratitude to them”.

She added: “As ministers we need to take responsibility for what happens in our areas. We need to explain our policies.

“We need to motivate the people that we work with, whether they are in the civil service or organisations we work with, but when there is obstructions to that happening, clearly, there’s a civil service code and that needs to be dealt with.

“I repeat the Home Secretary has distanced herself from those sorts of comments.”

Illegal Migration Bill
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has distanced herself from an email sent to Tory supporters (Leon Neal/PA)

Later on, Liberal Democrats Munira Wilson (Twickenham) also raised the issue, telling MPs: “Last night I received a distraught email from a hard-working and dedicated civil servant living in my constituency.

“He described how he and his colleagues, in his words, are demoralised and tired and being demonised and blamed by ministers when they’re serving the country as best they can without exception, whatever their personal views on Government policy.

“So in light of the Home Secretary’s outrageous email to Conservative Party supporters, does the Leader of the House agree with me that political attacks on the integrity of the civil service are never acceptable?”

Ms Mordaunt reiterated that her appreciation for the civil service and its work, saying that it “should give people confidence that this is a view that is shared across all sides of this House”.

She added: “I would just say to her though, if we wish to provide that reassurance that that is the case, that civil servants are respected and their contribution is valued, then it is not helpful to attribute those remarks that she alludes to to the Home Secretary.

“The Home Secretary has very clearly said that those were not her remarks, she did not approve those remarks, and I know that she would want me to put on record her thanks to all those in her department and the agencies that work with them.”

