MPs praise ‘brave’ Georgia Harrison after Stephen Bear jailed over revenge porn

Social media personality Georgia Harrison has been praised in Parliament for her “brave” response to becoming a victim of revenge porn.

Her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private sex video of them on his OnlyFans website.

The 33-year-old ex-roofer and 28-year-old Ms Harrison were captured on CCTV cameras having sex in Bear’s garden, in Loughton, Essex, on August 2 2020.

Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video on OnlyFans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, has waived her right to anonymity and insisted she stands in solidarity with other victims of revenge porn.

Conservative former minister Vicky Ford raised the case as she delivered a speech to the House of Commons during the International Women’s Day debate.

The Chelmsford MP said: “The next is the abhorrent Stephen Bear, a violent, abusive, misogynistic man who has just been sent to jail for revenge pornography and long may he stay there.”

A shout of “hear, hear” was heard from Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd).

Ms Ford added: “So much praise must go to the brave Georgia Harrison who was determined to see him stand trial for what he has done.”