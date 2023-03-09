Braverman says Lineker comments ‘diminish’ tragedy of Holocaust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braverman says Lineker comments ‘diminish’ tragedy of Holocaust

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 3:46 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 4:19 pm
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to have a “frank conversation” with the ex-England striker after Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded as “irresponsible” the TV presenter’s comments in which he compared the language used to launch the Government’s new asylum policy to 1930s Germany (James Manning/PA)
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to have a “frank conversation” with the ex-England striker after Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded as “irresponsible” the TV presenter’s comments in which he compared the language used to launch the Government’s new asylum policy to 1930s Germany (James Manning/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused Gary Lineker of diminishing the tragedy of the Holocaust as ministers engaged in an open row with the BBC presenter over his criticism of their asylum plans.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt accused Labour of “borrowing from the Gary Lineker playbook” by being the “party of goal hangers” taking easy shots against the Government.

The former England striker hit back at her “clumsy analogy”, saying he was “just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch box”.

The sports pundit has been the centre of an impartiality row after criticising the Government’s “cruel” plans to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel.

He also compared the language surrounding the immigration plans with 1930s Germany.

Ms Braverman said she found the comments “offensive” because her husband is Jewish.

“My children are therefore directly descendant from people who were murdered in gas chambers during the Holocaust, she told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.

“To kind of throw out those kind of flippant analogies diminishes the unspeakable tragedy that millions of people went through and I don’t think anything that is happening in the UK today can come close to what happened in the Holocaust.

“So I find it a lazy and unhelpful comparison to make.”

Mr Lineker said he looked forward to presenting Match Of The Day this weekend despite the “ridiculously out of proportion story” surrounding his comments.

Criticising the asylum plan earlier this week, he tweeted: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

On Thursday, Ms Mordaunt used a Commons appearance to accuse Labour of borrowing from the “playbook” of Mr Lineker, whose 48 goals for England make him one of the nation’s most prolific goalscorers.

“They are a party of goal hangers and the occasional left wing striker, hanging around the goal mouth, poised to seize any opportunities and to take an easy shot,” she told MPs.

“But that only works if the ball is in the right half. This country doesn’t need goal hangers, it needs centre forwards.”

Mr Lineker responded on Twitter: “Thank you for mentioning me in your clumsy analogy. I’m just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch box. Best wishes.”

MPs will debate the Illegal Migration Bill on Monday.

If approved by Parliament, anyone who crosses the Channel in a small boat would be barred from ever re-entering the UK and would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda.

Powers would be granted to detain migrants for 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review, and then indefinitely for as long as there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

Addressing Mr Lineker’s comments, a No 10 spokesman said: “We think that kind of rhetoric is not acceptable and it is disappointing to see, but beyond that it is for the BBC to deal with those matters.”

Asked if Rishi Sunak was content for the presenter to host Match Of The Day this weekend, the official said: “That’s a matter for the BBC.”

