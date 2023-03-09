Sunak ‘hoping to strengthen co-operation’ with France on migrant crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak ‘hoping to strengthen co-operation’ with France on migrant crossings

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 4:13 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 6:09 pm
The Prime Minister is aiming for closer Franco-British ties (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak hopes to “strengthen and deepen” co-operation with France on tackling migrant Channel crossings in talks with Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

The Prime Minister is aiming for closer Franco-British ties as he prepares to travel to Paris for the first UK/France summit in five years.

But the French president is expected to reject pleas for a bilateral returns agreement.

Migrant Channel crossings
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron are expected to discuss the UK Government’s Illegal Migration Bill (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK Government is known to want such a deal with Paris, which would allow London to immediately return those arriving on British shores unlawfully from France.

Labour said Mr Sunak will have “failed” if he comes back to the UK without a returns agreement.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Sunak expressed hope that the UK and France could build on the £63 million agreement announced in November to help prevent small boats crossings and target human trafficking gangs.

The Daily Express reported that Mr Sunak is ready to green light a deal that would secure a multi-year migration agreement with Paris, which would include Britain paying millions of pounds to France every year to increase the number of patrol officers on French beaches.

The Prime Minister told a select group of reporters during a visit to Dover on Wednesday: “I was really pleased at the end of last year that we managed to announce the largest ever small boats deal with France, which led to a 40% increase of patrols on French beaches and increased co-ordination between our teams.

“And, in general, a re-establishment of the Calais Group of northern European countries, of which we are a part, to tackle this. Because it is a shared challenge that many countries are facing, we’re not alone in facing this challenge.

“So on Friday, hopefully, we can continue to strengthen and deepen that co-operation in those areas.”

In comments reported by the newspaper, Mr Sunak continued: “More broadly, I think there’s a range of things that we want to work closely with our partners and allies on – whether it’s standing up to Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine, whether it’s improving our energy security, or indeed whether it’s illegal migration.

“I think there’s a range of things where we can productively collaborate with France to the benefit of our country.”

Under the existing pact with Paris, the number of French officers patrolling beaches on the country’s northern coastline rose from 200 to 300, while British officers for the first time were also permitted to be stationed in French control rooms and on the approaches to beaches to observe operations.

Elysee Palace sources have reportedly briefed that a new deal could be signed off on “strengthening” co-operation between the UK and France on managing the border through “multi-year financing”.

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: “The reality is expensive deals with France will not stop people smugglers, they won’t end small boat crossings nor will they keep refugees safe.

“There is a kinder, safer and more effective option – giving safe passage to refugees in Calais in a similar way to we have for Ukrainians.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman introduced new legislation to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel earlier this week (Leon Neal/PA)

The Franco-British talks come days after Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the Illegal Migration Bill, which would see migrants who arrive in the UK through unauthorised means deported and given a lifetime ban on returning.

As well as new measures to tackle the small boats crisis, Mr Sunak and Mr Macron are also set to discuss defence co-operation, energy security, the conflict in Ukraine and other security challenges around the globe.

There are high hopes that the meeting will turn the page on years of post-Brexit tensions, with the Elysee seeing it as a “very important step” in the “recovery process” of relations.

An expected call between the two leaders, which was due on Monday, did not take place.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We need a new agreement with France.

“Rishi Sunak will have failed if he comes back from the summit without a new returns agreement and new joint arrangements to prevent dangerous boat crossings.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented