MP: NHS has abandoned my sister over brain cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

MP: NHS has abandoned my sister over brain cancer treatment

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 5:21 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:28 pm
Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh addresses the House of Commons (PA)
Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh addresses the House of Commons (PA)

An MP has accused the NHS of “abandoning” her brain cancer-hit sister during an emotional House of Commons speech.

Labour’s Siobhain McDonagh fought back tears as she raised the experiences of 61-year-old Margaret McDonagh, a former Labour Party general secretary who sits in the House of Lords as Baroness McDonagh.

The MP for Mitcham and Morden criticised the lack of progress on brain cancer treatment since 2005 in the NHS.

She explained her sister has been on a course of treatment which involves a monthly four-day trip to Dusseldorf, Germany.

Ms McDonagh told the Commons: “The numbers that the NHS is currently forsaking and abandoning to international travel, the lucky people who can get the funds to do that, is nothing short of a complete and utter national scandal.

“I wonder what my mum, who came here in 1947 to train as the first generation of nurses from Ireland, would say about the NHS abandoning her daughter.”

Ms McDonagh earlier explained her sister collapsed in front of her and had a series of fits in November 2021, adding she was later diagnosed with a glioblastoma – the most aggressive and fatal form of brain tumour.

The tumours were later removed and Ms McDonagh praised Dr Paul Mulholland, of University College London (UCL) Hospitals, for being “why Margaret is still alive”.

Ms McDonagh said her sister could not go through with the available treatment in early 2022 as it “would have killed her”, noting there are “no trials and nowhere to go” in this country.

As she explained the trips to Germany, Ms McDonagh said: “That might seem an easy thing to do but I have to say to take a seriously ill person on an aeroplane to a hotel with access to no healthcare and no emergency services would be a foolhardy thing to do unless there was nothing else in this country – and there was and is nothing.”

She noted there were times “when I thought I couldn’t get her on the plane” given her sister was “so unwell”, explaining: “There was one night when I stayed and stared at her because I didn’t think she was going to make it through the night and how would I explain that to anybody?”

MPs listen to Siobhain McDonagh as she raises the case of her sister Margaret (PA)

By June last year Lady McDonagh had a scan and the tumours could not be seen and people have sought support from Dr Mulholland given her experiences, MPs heard.

Ms McDonagh said the experiences for others could be different in future, telling health minister Will Quince: “Please don’t give the NHS any more money, don’t give the cancer research charities any more money until they guarantee to you that at least 200 sufferers every year get access to a trial – that’s 1,000 patients over the course of a (government’s) lifetime.

“With those trials we can begin to understand what works and what doesn’t work.

“And give no money to the NHS trainers until they commit to you that every young doctor training to be a medical oncologist has to go through a course on brain tumour. At the moment there is no compulsory training.”

Ms McDonagh said such moves would improve the chances of young doctors taking on the specialism.

Concluding, she said: “When I go to bed tonight I will keep my ear open for Margaret, to hear her call my name, and I will get up and I will go into her room and she may well be asleep because I’ve imagined she was calling me.

“And I accept that. That’s my duty. It’s what I’ve learnt from my family, what I’ve learnt from my faith and what I have learnt from my politics.

“I accept my responsibility. All that I want is for the NHS, the cancer research charities, pharmaceutical companies to stand up and accept their responsibility and to give some hope to the 3,200 people who will be diagnosed with a glioblastoma this year.”

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans said: “That’s a very brave speech, Siobhain, and please send our love from Parliament to Margaret.”

Closing the debate, Mr Quince told Ms McDonagh: “I’m so very sorry to hear of her experience, which must have been very difficult to share.

“She made the point about cancer diagnosis and treatment, and we have come on so much, but I know and recognise that this is not universal across all cancer types and we have much more to do.”

On clinical trials and “the need to travel abroad”, he said: “We can’t do them all here in the UK. Sometimes I wish we could. It is global competition, but I want to give her my personal assurance that clinical trials are so high on my agenda.

“I want to make sure that our United Kingdom has the best environment for clinical trials.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented