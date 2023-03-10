Windsor Framework not yet acceptable, DUP MP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Windsor Framework not yet acceptable, DUP MP warns

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 12:13 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 6:19 pm
Snow at Stormont estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland (David Young/PA)
Snow at Stormont estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland (David Young/PA)

A senior DUP MP has said he would advise party colleagues to oppose the new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland trade if further movement is not secured.

Gregory Campbell said the Windsor Framework was better than the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, but it was still “not what we need to see”.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has yet to come to a collective decision on whether to back the framework and return to devolution.

Mr Campbell and other senior party figures, including Sammy Wilson, Ian Paisley and Lord Dodds, have all expressed concern at the UK/EU agreement.

Earlier this week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson established a consultation panel to inform its deliberations on the new deal.

It will report back by the end of March.

Sir Jeffrey said the panel had held its first meeting on Friday morning and elected former party leader and first minister Peter Robinson as chair.

Sir Jeffrey added: “As we continue to engage in discussions with the Government I would encourage a broad section of unionism and loyalism, businesses and all those who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the union to take part in the consultation process.”

General Election 2019
DUP East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell (PA).

The UK Government has pledged to publish domestic legislation that it insists will provide further assurances to the DUP on Northern Ireland’s place within the UK and on how the new arrangements will operate in practice.

“It’s a bit better than what went before but it’s not what we need to see,” East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell told BBC Radio Ulster.

“And that’s what we need to now work on and we need to see from the Government.

“We’re doing our internal consultations, and you’ve seen proposals that Jeffrey has put out there, and that’s good and proper that we do that.

“But the Government now need to be demonstrating what they are going to do, because we’ve all examined the good ship Windsor and there are holes in it, we need to see are the holes below the waterline or is it a seaworthy vessel and that’s what we’re going to be doing in the next couple of weeks.”

He added: “If the Secretary of State said there’s going to be a vote in the House of Commons if that vote comes in the next week or two, the way things stand I would be recommending that our party vote against the proposals, because they are not what we need to see and, until they are, I wouldn’t be voting in favour of them.”

Mr Campbell said he was confident the DUP would reach a position by the end of March.

“I think this needs to be wrapped up fairly quickly,” he said.

“When I say fairly quickly, we need to do it systematically but promptly, but at the same time, we’re not going to drag things out, you know, had we simply reacted immediately, we would have been accused of a knee jerk reaction. So we’re not doing that.

“On the other extreme, you know, if we were to drag it out, people would have said, ‘no, you’re not taking this seriously, you’re just trying to prolong things’.

“We’re not going to do that either. We’ll look at it systematically and seriously and come to a final conclusion very shortly.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media during a visit to Hillmount Garden Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA).

On Thursday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris indicated that MPs would get a vote on the Windsor Framework before the end of the month.

The framework will reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland that was created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It also introduces a mechanism, the so-called Stormont brake, that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland in a move that could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

When the deal was published it was suggested that if 30 MLAs pulled the brake then the Government would make its own assessment of the proposed new EU law before making a final decision on whether to veto it.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris said on Thursday that, if the brake was activated, the Government would be “bound” to block the new law.

Some Stormont parties have expressed concern on whether his comments indicate that the brake will end up handing a powerful veto to a minority of MLAs.

Firm details on how the brake will operate are set to be outlined in secondary legislation published by the Government in the coming weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented