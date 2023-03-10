Union leader says some pupils displaying challenging behaviour post-Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union leader says some pupils displaying challenging behaviour post-Covid

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 12:29 pm
In a speech to more than 1,000 school and college leaders at the ASCL’s annual conference in Birmingham, Mr Barton said protests over toilets and school uniforms had “spread like wildfire” in schools (David Jones/PA)
In a speech to more than 1,000 school and college leaders at the ASCL's annual conference in Birmingham, Mr Barton said protests over toilets and school uniforms had "spread like wildfire" in schools (David Jones/PA)

Schools are facing more “challenging” behaviour from pupils who see school routines as “oppressive” following months at home during the pandemic, a headteachers’ union has said.

Pupils who became used to wearing no uniforms and going to the toilet when they wanted are now “flexing their muscles”, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said.

It comes after the union received a number of reports about student protests – which are said to have been inspired by videos shared on TikTok – taking place at schools across the country.

In a speech to more than 1,000 school and college leaders at the ASCL’s annual conference in Birmingham, Mr Barton said protests over toilets and school uniforms had “spread like wildfire” in schools after videos were posted on TikTok.

He added that social media had given rise to a “poisonous culture”.

Speaking to the media ahead of the speech, Mr Barton said: “I do think there is a sense that young people having had a period where they were working at home, where they didn’t have to wear school uniform, where they could go to the toilet when they wanted to go to the toilet, that a lot of the old rhythms and routines which are essential to running a school suddenly feel more oppressive now and that some youngsters are flexing their muscles a bit around that.”

He added that school leaders are experiencing changes of patterns in parents’ behaviour, as well as students.

“Parents (are) very quick to complain about things,” Mr Barton said.

Speaking at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Friday, Evelyn Forde, president of ASCL and headteacher of Copthall School in north London, told the media: “I think some young people have found it hard to regulate post-pandemic because they’ve been in and out doing what they want to do.

“In schools, it has to be ordered. You’re teaching a lesson and so you need everybody in the classroom and they’ve got to follow those rules.

“But some young people are finding it hard to regulate and will just want to kind of remove themselves from a classroom. That can be challenging. Sometimes they end up in the toilets.”

Ms Forde added that school leaders were experiencing “challenging behaviour” from pupils, adding that there was a “big issue with vaping”.

She said: “I don’t think there is a behaviour crisis, I think there are challenges.

“It used to be the back of the bike sheds where young people would go and smoke. Now some children are going into the toilets to vape.”

In a speech to heads and principals at the union’s conference, Mr Barton said: “If I was secretary of state I would be pledging much more support for schools and colleges over the problems which proliferate over social media.

“We’ve seen this lately with a spate of highly disruptive copycat protests in schools over toilets and school uniforms which have spread like wildfire after being posted on TikTok.

“Some of these posts are pretty nasty, targeting individual members of staff with highly offensive and unfounded allegations.”

He added: “Social media in general for all its merits in helping people to keep in touch and share thoughts and ideas has given rise to an increasingly poisonous culture.”

