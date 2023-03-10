Minister challenged over financial implications of delay to social care reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister challenged over financial implications of delay to social care reform

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 1:13 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 5:53 pm
The Scottish Government has delayed its flagship legislation to reform social care (PA)
The Scottish Government has delayed its flagship legislation to reform social care (PA)

The Scottish Government is being challenged to reveal the “full financial implications” of delaying its flagship legislation to reform social care.

Kenneth Gibson, the SNP MSP who is the convener of Holyrood’s Finance Committee, has written to social care minister Kevin Stewart to request the details, as well as a breakdown on how much has been spent on plans for the National Care Service (NCS) to date.

It comes after it was confirmed that the deadline for the current phase of the legislation to set up the NCS is being extended to the end of June.

The Scottish Government said the delay was because not all of the Holyrood committees scrutinising the controversial proposals have completed their reports.

Kevin Stewart
Social care minister Kevin Stewart has been asked to set out financial information around the National Care Service delay (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

But with the Finance Committee having already raised “significant concerns” about what it said is a lack of detailed costs for the shake-up, Mr Gibson called for the Government to provide more information.

He told Mr Stewart the committee wants a “full response”, saying MSPs expect to receive this information “at least one month” before the plans have their first vote at Holyrood.

Mr Gibson insisted the move is necessary to “provide sufficient time for proper scrutiny”.

He also pressed Mr Stewart on the “late notice” MSPs had been given that the National Care Service Bill was being delayed, saying the committee was informed “less than two days” before its original deadline to be given more details.

Mr Gibson said his committee wants “details of the full financial implications of the delay and a breakdown of how much has been spent on the project to date”.

He added: “We also seek details of how any unspent funding will be reallocated and how future spending will be reprofiled in light of the delay.”

The plans for the NCS were developed by the Scottish Government in the wake of the Covid pandemic, but since then the policy has come under heavy criticism, with trade unions, local government and opposition politicians at Holyrood amongst those raising concerns.

Mr Stewart said he would respond to the committee’s letter “in due course”.

The minister said: “I am pleased that this week Parliament supported the additional time requested for the stage 1 debate to allow detailed analysis of all the evidence and reports resulting from the stage 1 scrutiny process.

“We have also been clear that given the scale of change proposed, we will take the necessary time to properly reflect on this complex matter.

“The published 2023-24 Scottish budget includes funding for the NCS and social care investment, with no unspent funding relating to the NCS, and the overall Scottish Government budget is fully committed.”

