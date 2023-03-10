We need to fix the consequences of Brexit, says Macron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We need to fix the consequences of Brexit, says Macron

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 4:02 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace (Kin Cheung/PA)
President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants France to have the “best possible relations” with the UK but that they need to “fix” the consequences of Brexit.

Following talks in Paris with Rishi Sunak, the French leader hailed a “new beginning” in the Anglo-French relationship following the turbulence of recent years.

While he welcomed Mr Sunak’s Windsor Framework agreement with Brussels on trading arrangements with Northern Ireland, he also made clear there was still unfinished business from the UK’s departure from the EU.

Rishi Sunak (left) and President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at Elysee Palace
“On the short front we have to fix the consequences of the Brexit. Probably some of those consequences were underestimated but we have to fix them,” he told a joint news conference with the Prime Minister at the Elysee Palace.

“What we want to do now is build new partnerships on defence and security, on facing the war (in Ukraine), regarding climate change, in order to co-ordinate our international activity. And for our businesses and our people we want to build new links, new relations.

“My wish, definitely, because it makes sense with our history, our geography, our DNA, I would say, is to have the best possible relations and the closest alliance.

“But it will depend on our commitment, our willingness, but I am sure we will do it.”

The meeting marked the first Anglo-French summit in five years, after relations between the two countries soured under Boris Johnson, with the French leader making clear he did not trust the former prime minister.

Mr Macron seemed particularly pleased at a commitment to facilitate school visits between the two countries.

President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Rishi Sunak to the Elysee Palace
President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Rishi Sunak to the Elysee Palace (Kin Cheung/PA)

Mr Sunak, in turn, appeared to be delighted by the warmth of his reception with the president greeting him on the steps of the Elysee with a prolonged handshake followed by a vigorous pat on the back which the Prime Minster reciprocated.

Speaking afterwards at the press conference, Mr Sunak said: “I always say, we left the EU but we didn’t leave Europe. Emmanuel said previously ‘Brexit didn’t change geography’.

“We want to have a close, co-operative, collaborative relationship with our European partners and allies. And of course, that starts with our nearest neighbour, France, and today is the first step on that journey.

“We’re writing a new chapter in this relationship, and I’m really looking forward to everything that we can build on in the coming months and years ahead.”

