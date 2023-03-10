Pupils should do coursework under exam conditions amid ChatGPT fears, heads told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pupils should do coursework under exam conditions amid ChatGPT fears, heads told

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 5:55 pm
ChatGPT is a form of generative AI (David Davies/PA)
ChatGPT is a form of generative AI (David Davies/PA)

Pupils should be asked to complete their coursework and essays under exam conditions in schools following the emergence of artificial intelligence systems, Ofqual’s chief regulator has suggested.

Jo Saxton, chief regulator of Ofqual, said the AI chatbot ChatGPT has made traditional examined conditions “more important than ever” so school and college leaders know whose work is being submitted.

When asked about ChatGPT at the annual conference of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), Dr Saxton said: “We’re not seeing the end of desks and pens and paper anytime soon.”

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI which has come to prominence in recent months after a version of it was released to the public last year.

It can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose essays if asked – sparking fears it could be used by students to complete assignments.

Speaking to school and college leaders on Friday, Dr Saxton said: “If I was running a centre now, I wouldn’t be asking for the pieces of coursework or the essays that contribute to the grade to be done at home or in school holidays, I’d be doing them in invigilated conditions in my centre.

“So I think oddly that innovation means that the examined approach is more important than ever because you’ve got that integrity of whose work it is.”

Her comments come after the International Baccalaureate (IB) qualification body said it would not ban children from using ChatGPT in essays as long as they credit it and do not try to pass it off as their own.

Speaking at the union’s annual conference in Birmingham, Dr Saxton said: “First of all, we have got a formal programme of work, we have got a whole team working on technology in assessment. But I must caveat it with we’re not seeing the end of desks and pens and paper anytime soon.

“Students are for the foreseeable future still going to need to be able to evidence through writing what they know, understand and can do.

“And funnily enough I think it’s some of these innovations, like ChatGPT, which reinforce the importance of the examined arrangements that have stood the test of time so well not just in this country, but in many others, because you know whose work it is.

“And that’s the thing that gives qualification currency beyond the exam board and beyond the school and college.”

