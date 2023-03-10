Sunak says he would not hand honours to relatives in swipe at Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak says he would not hand honours to relatives in swipe at Johnson

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 6:17 pm
Boris Johnson shakes hands with his father Stanley Johnson (PA)
Boris Johnson shakes hands with his father Stanley Johnson (PA)

Rishi Sunak said he would not hand honours to family members in a thinly-veiled swipe at Boris Johnson’s reported plans to knight his father.

Mr Johnson, who was forced out of Downing Street last September following a series of scandals, is said to have included Stanley Johnson as one of as many as 100 names put forward for honours.

Asked if prime ministers should honour relatives, Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him on the Eurostar to Paris on Friday: “For me a big success is remembering to get my dad a card on Fathers’ day, so that is probably about my limit of it.”

UK-France summit
Rishi Sunak talks to travelling media on the way to Paris (Kin Cheung/PA)

Pressed if that should be taken as a “no”, he said: “Yes. As I said, if I am doing a card I’m doing well. Love my dad as I do.”

Challenged again on the principle, Mr Sunak said: “My dad’s going to get a card on Fathers’ Day and that is about that.”

He added that he would not comment on “speculation” about his predecessor-but-one’s honours list.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told BBC Question Time on Thursday that prime ministers should “absolutely not” give honours to family members.

“My personal view is it isn’t sensible for a former prime minister to nominate members of their own family for honours,” the Tory MP said.

Earlier in the week, reports that Stanley Johnson had been included by his son in his honours list had been met with fury by the opposition.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called it “absolutely outrageous” and “ridiculous”.

Mr Johnson faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

