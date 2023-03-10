PM signals no tax cuts in Budget amid focus on ‘critical’ plan to cut inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM signals no tax cuts in Budget amid focus on ‘critical’ plan to cut inflation

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 10:02 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 11:19 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has signalled that tax cuts will not be announced in the Budget as his administration focuses on cutting the “regressive tax” of inflation.

The Prime Minister said the Government’s priority was reducing the rate of inflation and easing the cost-of-living crisis gripping Britain.

Senior Conservatives have been pushing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use his Budget next week to announce tax cuts in a bid to ignite the UK’s stalling economy.

Mr Hunt has been encouraged by MPs, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, to pause the planned rise in corporation tax, which is due to increase from 19% to 25% in April.

But, in one of the clearest signals to date that the Budget will steer clear of tax breaks, Mr Sunak stressed that the “number one economic priority” was slashing inflation.

At the start of the year, the Prime Minister made the target of halving inflation, which stands at 10% according to some metrics, as one of his top five priorities ahead of the next general election.

Speaking to reporters on the Eurostar to Paris for the UK-France summit on Friday, Mr Sunak said he agreed with former Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher that inflation was the “worst tax of all”.

When asked whether he was in favour of tax cuts in the Budget if the economic picture improves, the former chancellor said he had been “very clear that my ambition is to cut people’s taxes”.

But he added: “I think people recognise that Covid and now a war in Ukraine, and the impact that has had, has had a major damaging impact not just on the economy but on our public finances. I think everyone understands that.”

Describing the UK Government’s economic priorities as halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy, Mr Sunak said he was confident the Chancellor would “deliver on all of those” on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister continued: “The number one economic priority I know that the country has is reducing the burden on the cost of living.

“That means halving inflation is critical because I want it to stop being the case that people are opening up their bills every week, every month and see them going up at such a rate.

UK monthly economic growth (GDP)
(PA Graphics)

“That is why our plan to reduce inflation is so critical. Inflation, as Margaret Thatcher described it, is the worst tax of all.

“Inflation is a regressive tax and at the moment that is what is causing everyone the problem, so actually it is right we focus on reducing inflation.

“Our plans are working and it is important we stick to them.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt is expected to announce in his budget that promoters of tax avoidance schemes could face prison time.

The Chancellor wants to crack down on marketed schemes claiming to reduce people’s tax liabilities, which cost the UK around £400 million per year and land users with unexpected bills and penalties, the Treasury said.

Mr Hunt said: “It is everyday people who lose out from tax avoidance, whether it’s individuals facing big bills after getting involved with harmful schemes or funding being taken away from public services.

“That is why I am determined for promoters to face the music for the damage they cause and the lives they harm by stopping them in their tracks.”

HMRC already warns taxpayers off dozens of avoidance schemes and their promoters, and slaps penalties on those who refuse to stop flogging them.

The Chancellor is expected to go further by announcing a consultation that could result in promoters facing criminal charges.

Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Friday that the economy grew by 0.3% in January, easing fears of a potential recession.

Mr Sunak said the development showed the “underlying fundamentals of the economy are strong”.

Separately, the Prime Minister said he would “fairly shortly” make his tax return public but would not confirm whether it would be before Budget day.

“We will do them shortly,” he said.

“As you know the tax year ended on January 31. I’ve been a bit busy over the last few weeks so that’s the only reason why. But they will be published fairly shortly.”

