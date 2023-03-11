Labour pledges to introduce annual school safeguarding review as part of reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour pledges to introduce annual school safeguarding review as part of reforms

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 12:12 am
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson speaking at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London, about the need to reform the childcare sector and reduce the cost of childcare for working families. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023.
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson speaking at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London, about the need to reform the childcare sector and reduce the cost of childcare for working families. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023.

A Labour government would introduce an annual review of safeguarding in schools as part of plans to overhaul Ofsted, the shadow education secretary will say.

Bridget Phillipson will say parents “deserve better” than the current accountability system as she sets out plans to consult on a “report card” to replace the four headline grades that Ofsted awards to schools.

In a speech to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) annual conference, Ms Phillipson will announce proposals to bring in an annual review of safeguarding following concerns about sexual harassment in schools.

It comes after thousands of testimonials were posted on the Everyone’s Invited website in 2021, with some pupils accusing their schools of not tackling a “rape culture”.

A review by Ofsted into safeguarding in schools, published in June 2021, found that sexual harassment had become “normalised” for schoolchildren, and inspectors were told that boys were sharing “nudes” among themselves like a “collection game” on WhatsApp and Snapchat.

Safeguarding concerns are currently covered in Ofsted inspections, but a school can go a number of years before they are inspected again.

Addressing school and college leaders in Birmingham on Saturday, Ms Phillipson is expected to say that parents and schools “deserve better than a system that is high stakes for staff, but low information for parents”.

She is due to say that giving parents simple information in the form of a report card will help them understand where a school is performing well and where it can do better.

Ofsted currently uses a four-point grading scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

In her speech to school and college leaders, Ms Phillipson is expected to say: “The next Labour government will bring a wind of change to our education system… and drive forward reform of education and of childcare as part of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity.

“Because I am determined that under Labour the focus will again return to how we deliver a better future for every child, through high and rising standards in every school.

“I will make no apology for being demanding for our children, and I want parents to be part of that wind of change through our classrooms: partners in the push for better.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “An annual review of safeguarding is also an idea that we welcome.

“This is such a vital area that it makes sense to detach it from the normal cycle of educational inspections, and give schools, colleges and families an annual assurance that the correct processes and systems are in place over the welfare of pupils.

“Safeguarding is the number one priority of everyone in education and this proposed approach reflects that.”

On plans to reform Ofsted, he added: “The current system of Ofsted-graded judgments of schools and colleges is too blunt and reductive.

“There is so much more to a school or college than a single descriptor, and when that judgment is negative it is actually stigmatising and makes it more difficult to secure improvement. That is totally counterproductive and the system must change.

“A report card has the potential to provide a much fuller and fairer picture of schools and colleges while also being more informative for parents and carers.”

