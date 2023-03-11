Who has lent their support to Gary Lineker amid BBC row?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who has lent their support to Gary Lineker amid BBC row?

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 2:33 pm Updated: March 11, 2023, 2:37 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Celebrities and cultural figures including a Nobel literature laureate and comedian have voiced their thoughts on the BBC’s impartiality row involving Gary Lineker.

The corporation on Friday said it had “decided” the former England star would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker outside his home in London (James Manning/PA)

The 62-year-old became embroiled in a row over impartiality after using Twitter to compare the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Many have used the hashtags #StandWithGary, #IStandWithGaryLineker OR #IStandWithGary to voice their support for Lineker.

Carol Vorderman

Media personality Vorderman, who regularly tweets criticism of the Government, posted several messages using the hashtag #IStandWithGary.

In a post on Saturday, she visited BBC’s headquarters in London and quoted George Orwell, writing: “If Liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

Dawn French

Actress and comedian Dawn French retweeted a post from a Twitter user which read: “Shakespeare saying stand with Gary Lineker. As only he can”.

The post quoted a passage from Shakespeare’s play Sir Thomas More.

Above the retweeted post, French added: “This. #IStandWithGaryLineker.”

Piers Morgan

Despite saying he “did not agree” with Lineker’s tweet, Piers Morgan tweeted: “Gary didn’t say any of it on the BBC, and isn’t even a BBC employee… I didn’t agree with what he said, but so what? It’s HIS opinion.”

Ian Wright

Ian Wright has been one of the the most vocal supporters of Lineker, with whom he regularly appears on Match Of The Day.

On Friday night, pundit and former Arsenal striker Wright said he would not be appearing on the show on Saturday in “solidarity”.

“Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity,” he said.

France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Ian Wright has lent his support to Lineker (Mike Egerton/PA)

On Friday’s episode of his podcast Wrighty’s House, he added: “I’ll tell you something. If they do – the BBC get rid of Gary Lineker – I’m out, I’m gone. I’m not staying there. On his own platform he should be able to say what he wants to say.”

Alan Shearer

Former Newcastle and England star Alan Shearer also pulled out of Saturday’s Match Of The Day.

The 52-year-old tweeted simply: “I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night.”

Philip Pullman

Writer Philip Pullman lent his support to Lineker, Wright and Shearer.

He tweeted: “I hope the BBC finds this all very difficult. Meanwhile, my admiration for Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, and Alan Shearer is unbounded.”

Kazuo Ishiguro

Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours
Kazuo Ishiguro has lent his support to Lineker (Suzan Moore/PA)

Nobel Literature laureate and football fan Kazuo Ishiguro also backed Lineker.

“I think he’s become one of the really important cultural figures for the country. I think he stands for really good things. I’m fully behind him on this”, he wrote.

Emily Maitlis

Former BBC Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, who was  reprimanded by the BBC for retweeting a post from Piers Morgan criticising the Government’s response to the pandemic, said the corporation could face a “bigger battle” following its decision.

“I’m not sure when they suggested to Gary Lineker he step back from #MOTD the BBC realised it might be starting a much much bigger battle”, she wrote.

However, not everyone has backed Lineker, with some politicians criticising him for voicing his opinion.

Nigel Farage

GB News presenter and former leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage has called on the ex-footballer to apologise.

He tweeted: “Gary Lineker has been spreading hate and should apologise.”

Nadine Dorries

The former culture secretary tweeted on Friday evening that Lineker “does need to decide… is he a footie presenter or a candidate for the Labour Party?”

She later added: “Difference between Gary and I is, I’m a retiring, vintage Con MP starting out as a non BBC presenter. He’s a vintage BBC presenter starting out as a Labour Party activist.

“Only, you can’t do that when you work for a public service broadcaster as your platform funded by the licence fee payer. But, you all knew that.”

Suella Braverman

The Home Secretary, whose husband is Jewish, has criticised Lineker for his comments.

Cabinet Meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“My children are … directly descendant from people who were murdered in gas chambers,” she said.

“To kind of throw out those kind of flippant analogies diminishes the unspeakable tragedy that millions of people went through and I don’t think anything that is happening in the UK today can come close to what happened in the Holocaust.”

Lee Anderson

The Conservative party vice-chairman previously referred to the inferences which could be made from Lineker’s tweet as “disgusting and vile”.

When news broke of the football pundit being removed from Match Of The Day, he tweeted: “Sad News. It won’t be the same without him”, with a shush emoji.

