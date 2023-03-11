Gary Lineker cheers on home football club as sports pundits rally behind him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Lineker cheers on home football club as sports pundits rally behind him

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 8:19 pm
Gary Lineker (centre) reacts in the stands during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Lineker (centre) reacts in the stands during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Lineker has been spotted at the Leicester City game against Chelsea on a day when pundits rallied behind him by pulling out of several BBC sports shows.

The 62-year-old former England player came to support his hometown club on Saturday after the BBC told him to step back from hosting Match Of The Day in a row over impartiality.

Whilst among the crowds at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Lineker was seen reacting to the action and taking selfie photos with fans.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Gary Lineker poses for photographs with fans in the stands ahead of the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

The sports host was taken off air for a tweet which compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that used in 1930s Germany.

The BBC said it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the football highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

But the broadcaster has been left apologising for broadcasting only “limited sport programming” this weekend after several presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters joined a boycott in support of Lineker.

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also waded in on the backlash, saying he could not understand the BBC’s decision to stand down Lineker, insisting it should be possible for people to express their opinions.

Speaking on Saturday, Klopp, who was born in Germany, said: “I’m not native but I cannot see why you would ask someone to step back for saying that. I’m not sure if it is a language issue or not but that is the world we are living in.

“Everybody wants to be so concerned about doing things in the right manner, saying the right stuff. If you don’t do that then you create a shitstorm, it is a really difficult world to live in.

“If I understand it right, it is a message, an opinion about human rights and that should be possible to say.”

Crystal Palace v Manchester City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
A Manchester City fan holds up a sign in support of Gary Lineker ahead of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lineker did not answer questions from reporters when he left his home in south-west London on Saturday morning.

Dressed in a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie with yellow and red stripes, the sports presenter was quickly escorted into a chauffeured BMW.

His son Harry later told reporters that he was on his way to watch the Leicester City match.

Swansea City v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea City fans hold up a sign in support of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fans at other matches across the country were also spotted brandishing banners in support of Lineker.

A Manchester City fan held up a sign saying “Gary Lineker for Prime Minister” at a match at Selhurst Park, London.

Meanwhile, Swansea City fans were also pictured waving a banner which said “Gary, Gary, Gary Lineker” and “stand up to racism” at the Swansea.com Stadium.

