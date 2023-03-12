Labour: Scottish ministers ‘missing in action’ as mental health calls soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour: Scottish ministers ‘missing in action’ as mental health calls soar

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 12:03 am
New statistics show calls to NHS24 regarding mental health concerns have risen by nearly 30% in a year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
New statistics show calls to NHS24 regarding mental health concerns have risen by nearly 30% in a year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scottish ministers have been accused of being “missing in action” on mental health amid soaring levels of crisis calls.

Scottish Labour said that the SNP has been pre-occupied by its leadership election which has seen infighting among candidates.

Meanwhile, new statistics from NHS24 have revealed soaring numbers of calls from people struggling with mental health or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The data, obtained by Scottish Labour through freedom of information (FOI) legislation, has shown the number of calls to the health helpline relating to suicidal thoughts or acts has increased from 18,199 in 2021 to 23,468 in 2022 – a near 30% rise.

And official statistics showed the total number of mental health calls to NHS24 was around seven times higher in 2022 than in 2019, rising from 20,434 to 139,008.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published last week showed 10,201 children and young people were referred to the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the quarter ending December 2022, while the number of adults referred to psychological therapies reached 38,191.

And some 7,563 children were on the waiting list for mental health treatment in the quarter ending December 2022, while 21,794 adults were yet to start treatment.

Paul Sweeney, Labour mental health spokesman, said: “Scotland is facing a full-blown mental health emergency, but the SNP Government is missing in action.

“While they are distracted fighting among themselves, thousands of people are stuck on mental health waiting lists.

“People are reaching crisis point but the services just aren’t there.

“The next first minister must have a real plan to support mental health services across the board and finally deliver true parity of esteem.”

Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf are in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scotland’s next first minister.

But the leadership contest has seen the rival candidates take aim at each other’s performance in Government or their personal views.

Meanwhile mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said: “It is good that more people feel able to come forward and ask for help for their mental health, and we have invested in NHS24 to enable it to respond to more calls.

“Our record-breaking investment in mental health has resulted in record numbers of staff providing more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.

“There will be times when people do require specialist mental health services, and we are now seeing the most sustained, positive changes to waiting lists in half a decade. Last quarter saw the highest number of young people starting treatment from CAMHS on record.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
