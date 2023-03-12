Ministers warned over ‘dangerous distraction’ of carbon capture schemes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environmental campaigners are calling on the Scottish Government to end support for carbon capture, insisting such projects are a “dangerous distraction” from the need to move away from fossil fuels.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said carbon capture – which seeks to store damaging emissions underground to prevent them being released into the environment – has a history of “long and inglorious failure” in the UK.

It said the UK Government must not provide further cash for such schemes.

The charity’s climate campaigner Alex Lee said: “Scottish ministers need to wake up and realise that carbon capture and these other so-called negative emissions technologies are a dangerous distraction from the urgent and necessary working of cutting emissions at source and delivering a just transition away from fossil fuels.

“The UK Government must not continue to throw public money at fossil fuel companies to try and prolong their climate-wrecking industry through the pipe dreams at Acorn (carbon capture project) or anywhere else.

“The only successful capture by this industry is public money, because it is certainly not capturing carbon.

“It’s long past time to stop subsidising some of the most profitable polluters on the planet.”

The group said there have been “nearly 20 years of industry promises” on carbon capture but a “complete failure to deliver”, arguing money should instead be directed towards “climate solutions that we know can deliver emissions cuts and improve peoples’ lives”.

📢We've published our report on hydrogen and carbon capture in Scotland. 📖Read the full report here: https://t.co/4VkUZBBhiw#ScottishHydrogen #CCUS pic.twitter.com/tcNwhkI6dR — Scottish Affairs Committee (@CommonsScotAffs) March 10, 2023

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee have been calling on the UK Government to use the upcoming Budget to provide funding for the Acorn project in the north east of Scotland.

It lost out to rival schemes on Humberside and Teesside in the first phase of the Government’s carbon capture, utilisation and storage cluster sequencing process in 2021.

In a report published on Friday, the committee said: “Scotland and the rest of the UK will not be able to deliver on their net-zero commitments without carbon capture and storage.

“We hope that the UK Government provides details for funding for the Acorn project in the upcoming Budget.”

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said that carbon capture, utilisation and storage would “form a vital part of our just transition to a net zero future”

Mr Matheson said expert advisers at the Climate Change Committee had “recently highlighted the necessity of carbon capture in efforts to achieve net zero emissions” and that the committee’s most recent report “urged the UK Government to launch the next cluster selection process immediately”.

He stated: “The Scottish Government is fully supportive of the technology and has made £80 million available to support its deployment as well as a dedicated £5 million fund to support carbon utilisation.

“Carbon capture is crucial for Scotland and the UK’s net zero commitments and I urge the UK Government to provide a concrete timeline that ensures Track-2 clusters are confirmed this year. Scotland can’t afford any further delays from the UK Government.”