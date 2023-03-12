Labour cites inspiration from US President Biden on green economy plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour cites inspiration from US President Biden on green economy plans

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 12:07 pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left), speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left), speaking on BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg

Labour’s plan for green investment is taking inspiration from US President Joe Biden, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

The party claims its proposed green prosperity plan, which would include a national wealth fund, could support 450,000 new jobs over this decade.

The Conservatives said Ms Reeves’ comments on spending amount to an admission the party would “saddle our children and grandchildren with insurmountable debt”, and questioned how the plans would be compatible with lowering debt as a share of GDP.

Labour has previously said an £8 billion national wealth fund would result in a zero-carbon economy “made in Britain” and has committed to invest £28 billion a year in the so-called green economy.

On Sunday, Ms Reeves sought to justify the level of investment, saying other nations are “taking a punt on these jobs and industries of the future”.

She told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “There’s clearly a huge imperative to get our economy growing … I see around the country when I visit businesses in all parts of the UK huge potential and huge ambition.

“It is obvious in the growth, the investment, the productivity numbers, that that potential is not being realised today. So, I do take inspiration from what President Biden is doing in the United States.

“He’s turning the rust belt into an electric vehicle belt, creating good manufacturing jobs in former industrialised heartlands and getting businesses to invest in the US.

“I want to see some of that action here in the UK. At the moment, it feels like we’re in the changing room when other countries are in the global race, and we’re going to miss out, miss out in that investment, in carbon capture and storage, floating offshore wind, green steel, green hydrogen.”

She added: “What is dangerous is sitting on our hands whilst other countries are acting.”

The shadow chancellor warned that if the UK does not invest in those industries then in 10 years it could be importing electric vehicles, steel, hydrogen and electricity.

Ms Reeves said: “The big risk is that we let other countries steal a march on us here in Britain and miss out on those opportunities, and see those low-growth numbers become bedded in.

“These investments would be not crowding out business investment, it will be investing alongside business to get these industries off the ground.”

Mr Biden’s White House has said its Inflation Reduction Act will see hundreds of billions invested in clean energy infrastructure, including incentives for electric vehicles.

Labour said its plans will take inspiration from the US approach and would support the creation of more than 200,000 direct jobs and up to 300,000 indirect jobs over this decade, including more than 50,000 new jobs in both the North West and Yorkshire, as well as 30,000 new jobs each in the North East, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, and the east of England.

The party said its plans for a national wealth fund would be given a remit to help target geographic inequality.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands said: “Rachel Reeves admitted she would saddle our children and grandchildren with insurmountable debt. This shows Labour hasn’t changed.

“All Labour promise are the same old Labour plans. Unfunded spending. Higher debt. Uncontrolled immigration.

“Only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives will be responsible with public finances. Halve inflation. Grow the economy. Reduce debt.”

