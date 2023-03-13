Customs system to be simplified as part of Budget plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Customs system to be simplified as part of Budget plans

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:05 am
Shipping containers (Steve Parsons/PA)
Shipping containers (Steve Parsons/PA)

The UK’s 363,000 international traders will see a streamlined customs process under reforms to be announced in the Chancellor’s Budget.

Jeremy Hunt is set to details plans to cut red tape and simplify paperwork involved in moving goods in and out of the country, the Treasury said.

The changes would give traders six additional days to submit forms after border crossings, reducing admin burdens for business.

They would need fewer authorisations and financial guarantees.

Veterans will also be catered for in the Budget (Ben Birchall/PA)
Veterans will also be catered for in the Budget (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Hunt said: “A simpler tax and customs system lets businesses focus on what they do best, creating wealth and generating economic growth, instead of getting tied up in red tape.

“Post-Brexit freedoms offer an outstanding opportunity for us to do this and I want to make sure we take full advantage of them.”

Separately, Mr Hunt is expected to announce a £33 million funding package to support veterans over the next three years.

Most of it will go to a new project to provide extra housing for veterans, with the rest funding the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Veterans Mobility Fund.

