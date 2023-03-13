Customs system to be simplified as part of Budget plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s 363,000 international traders will see a streamlined customs process under reforms to be announced in the Chancellor’s Budget.

Jeremy Hunt is set to details plans to cut red tape and simplify paperwork involved in moving goods in and out of the country, the Treasury said.

The changes would give traders six additional days to submit forms after border crossings, reducing admin burdens for business.

They would need fewer authorisations and financial guarantees.

Veterans will also be catered for in the Budget (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Hunt said: “A simpler tax and customs system lets businesses focus on what they do best, creating wealth and generating economic growth, instead of getting tied up in red tape.

“Post-Brexit freedoms offer an outstanding opportunity for us to do this and I want to make sure we take full advantage of them.”

Separately, Mr Hunt is expected to announce a £33 million funding package to support veterans over the next three years.

Most of it will go to a new project to provide extra housing for veterans, with the rest funding the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Veterans Mobility Fund.