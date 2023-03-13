Doctor says Turkey earthquake survivors are fearful of own homes but resilient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Doctor says Turkey earthquake survivors are fearful of own homes but resilient

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:06 am
Dr Asim Salim helping victims of the Turkey earthquakes (Humanity First/PA)
Dr Asim Salim helping victims of the Turkey earthquakes (Humanity First/PA)

A British doctor said Turkish earthquake survivors face mental trauma -including a fear of their own homes and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – but have shown profound resilience and bravery despite what they have experienced.

Dr Asim Salim, who lives in Leeds and works in Barnsley as a consultant in emergency medicine, has travelled to Turkey twice with non-governmental organisation (NGO) Humanity First UK to help set up medical camps and tend to survivors suffering from injuries and battling with their mental health.

The second trip took place from February 19 to March 4, with the first five-day trip beginning within 48 hours of the first earthquake.

Man kneeling and extending his hand out
Dr Asim Salim providing medical aid to survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey (Humanity First/PA)

“You see the pictures on the TV, you read it in the newspaper, you see videos on YouTube, so you have an idea of what’s happening,” the 46-year-old said.

“But when you actually go and see it with your own eyes, it is a very different experience standing on the road when there are buildings around you which have fallen completely to the floor.”

“When you stand next to a building, you can smell death because there are unfortunately dead bodies inside buildings and it is virtually impossible to get everything out and make everything go back to normal.

“It hits you really hard.”

A series of earthquakes have hit Syria and Turkey since February, resulting in thousands losing their lives or becoming displaced. The strongest quake, which had a magnitude of 7.8, happened on February 6.

Dr Salim spoke about the trauma faced by people because of the earthquakes – with many developing a fear of going inside their homes.

Group of men standing together in a line
Humanity First volunteers (Humanity First/PA)

“In the first trip, when I travelled into the areas close to the epicentre of the earthquake, I noticed loads of people on the streets burning cardboard boxes just to stay warm as it was freezing cold,” he said.

“A few unfortunately had their houses damaged so they had nowhere to go, but a good number of people – families with young children, for example – had perfectly normal houses but they chose to sit outside in the freezing cold next to the fire.

“They could not go inside their homes because of fear and that shock they had two days ago.”

In the second week the doctor travelled to Turkey, he said he was on the sixth floor of a building in Gaziantep when the “second-biggest aftershock happened”, which he described as being “intense” to deal with.

“I immediately took my passport, jacket and literally just ran down the stairs in my flip-flops and went outside on the road.

“And surrounding me were thousands of people in the freezing cold, and then my team and I waited in the car and we did not even know what we were waiting for.

“The only thing is that we could not go back inside the building and I understood the feeling of those people that I saw. It is hard to describe but it is such an intense feeling.”

Dr Salim said while the physical trauma has “probably gone now”, the mental trauma remains.

“It’s a matter of rebuilding everything,” he said.

“In terms of the mental trauma, it is impossible for survivors not to suffer from PTSD; it is an issue.

“And there is also financial trauma, which I think they will deal with slowly.”

Despite experiencing devastating loss, Dr Salim said those he met and spoke with while in the country displayed great bravery.

Man in van and others standing around van
Members of Humanity First providing medical aid to those in Turkey (Humanity First/PA)

“The local people are very, very strong and very resilient”, he said.

“They are doing their level best and are very brave and the way they have faced the massive destruction is inspiring, in a way.

“And they always find a way of helping each other through it.”

Dr Salim added: “No government or local administration can cope with the amount of destruction they have experienced, but they are doing as much as they can.

“They have been working with local people hand-in-hand and I remember one time there was a boy who was probably three or four at one of our medical camps and was wearing mismatched shoes.

“A member of the administration team replaced his shoes with a brand new pair and of the right size and that is the level of care those in charge here have.”

The NGO has an appeal running to help those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey: https://hfuk.org/ts-earthquake/

Humanity First has also set up a kitchen in Antakya, in the Hatay province in Turkey, to cook food for thousands of people in the area and surrounding villages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is…
2
2
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
5
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown
6
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
7
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’
8
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘This is my house’: Intruder kicked down terrified woman’s door and accused her of…

More from Press and Journal

Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win
Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff's homes
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Adam Wilson director of PCL Live credits hard work and determination for his success. Image: FSB
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented