PM: UK and US to ‘work through’ concerns over Biden’s package of green subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

PM: UK and US to ‘work through’ concerns over Biden’s package of green subsidies

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 7:03 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)

The UK and US will “work through” concerns about Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar package of green subsidies, Rishi Sunak said ahead of talks with the US president.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Biden administration’s commitment to tackling climate change, but said the UK had already raised concerns about the measures in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The 430 billion US dollar (£357 billion) package is an attempt to make the economy environmentally friendly with tax credits for green technology.

But it has strained relations with European economies, including the UK, which have been frozen out of US markets, with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch calling it “protectionist”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the travelling media during his flight to San Diego in the US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the travelling media during his flight to San Diego in the US (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Sunak, who will meet Mr Biden in San Diego, told reporters: “We have raised concerns with the US about the IRA and we will work through with them as they think about how best to implement it.

“Those are conversations that the Government has been having with them for a while and will continue to have.”

Mr Sunak confirmed he would use the talks with Mr Biden to formally invite him to visit Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The visit by the president, who often highlights his Irish roots and has taken a keen interest in issues related to the agreement, would be expected to take place around the anniversary in April.

The trip by Mr Biden has long been anticipated and the agreement of the Windsor Framework with the European Union, which is aimed at resolving Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit difficulties, could help ensure it happens.

In Stormont, the DUP is blocking the operation of the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit arrangements the Windsor Framework is designed to replace.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (Leon Neal/PA)

The party is currently deliberating on whether to accept the new framework and return to Stormont, but it is not believed the impasse will halt a presidential visit by Mr Biden.

On his plane to the US, Mr Sunak said: “I’ll be keen to invite him to come. He hasn’t confirmed yet. But it will be something that obviously I’ll be talking to him about.

“Hopefully he will be able to make it, so that will be a nice way, we’ve got this very important milestone, to commemorate and celebrate – the 25th anniversary.

“And that’s why the Windsor Framework was such a positive step.

“It was very important to me to try and bring resolution to some of the challenges of the protocol have been having on the ground in Northern Ireland and do the right thing for the people and businesses there.

“I think the Windsor Framework delivers that and has removed a major issue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt
2
man arrested Inverness
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death at Inverness property
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
5
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
6
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team
Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and…
7
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes
8
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
9
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene Picture shows; Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why ‘education isn’t everything’ as she dominates Inverness baking scene
10
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit

More from Press and Journal

Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Adam Wilson director of PCL Live credits hard work and determination for his success. Image: FSB
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget

Editor's Picks

Most Commented