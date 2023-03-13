Silicon Valley Bank UK sold to HSBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Silicon Valley Bank UK sold to HSBC

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 7:24 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 9:10 am
The UK arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank has been bought by HSBC after the Government and Bank of England stepped in to ‘facilitate’ a private sale. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
The UK arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank has been bought by HSBC after the Government and Bank of England stepped in to ‘facilitate’ a private sale. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The UK arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank has been bought by HSBC after the Government and Bank of England stepped in to “facilitate” a private sale.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that all customer deposits have been protected under the deal, with no taxpayer cash involved.

It comes after the US government moved to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, with all deposits protected, amid fears that the factors that caused the Santa Clara, California-based bank to fail could spread.

Mr Hunt said: “Today the Government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK. This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support.

“I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

“HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

HSBC and the Treasury said customers of SVB UK will be able to access their deposits and banking services as normal following the sale to HSBC for a nominal sum of £1.

There had been mounting worries that the collapse of SVB – the second-largest bank failure in history – could also have sent shockwaves through the technology and life sciences sector in the UK, with many of those firms customers of the bank’s British business.

SVB UK had around £6.7 billion of deposits and loans of about £5.5 billion as at Friday last week, while its balance sheet stood at £8.8 billion, according to the Bank of England.

But the Bank said the “scale of the deterioration of liquidity and confidence means that, in the view of the Bank and the PRA, the position was not recoverable”.

“Therefore, the Bank of England decided, in consultation with HM Treasury, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to use the resolution powers for stabilising failing banks that were brought in following the financial crisis,” it added.

The Bank stressed that all services will continue to operate as usual at SVB UK following the deal, with all staff remaining employed by the bank.

“Customers can continue to contact SVB UK through the usual channels and borrowers should make any loan repayments to SVB UK as normal,” it said.

The wider UK banking system “remains safe, sound, and well capitalised”, the Bank added.

HSBC also moved to reassure SVB UK customers and said the deal “makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK”.

Group chief executive Noel Quinn said: “SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC.

“We warmly welcome SVB UK colleagues to HSBC, we are excited to start working with them.”

SVB imploded and had its assets seized by US regulators on Friday, marking the largest failure of a bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Bank of England had subsequently said it intended to order the UK subsidiary into insolvency from Sunday night, sparking a scramble to secure a rescue deal before the deadline, with talks going late into the evening.

The Bank of London – a UK clearing bank – was among firms that were involved in early-stage talks and had put forward a rescue bid for SVB UK.

It criticised the sale to HSBC as a “missed opportunity”.

Bank of London said: “For many, this will be seen as a missed opportunity to support competition and innovation.

“It cannot be right that, once again, the heritage banks that have provided a poor service to UK entrepreneurs over many years benefit from their already dominant position.”

But the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (BVCA) – the industry body representing venture capital investors, which hold thousands of investments in UK tech and science firms, many of which have accounts with SVB UK – said the deal is “welcome news”.

BVCA director-general Michael Moore said: “Confidence should return to markets and the affected businesses with an orderly transition and access to the cash frozen over the weekend.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will analyse the details as they emerge later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Lottery grant Home-Start Aberdeen Picture shows; Home-Start Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented