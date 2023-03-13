FTSE 100 suffers further sharp falls amid fears of contagion from SVB collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 suffers further sharp falls amid fears of contagion from SVB collapse

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 9:38 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 12:14 pm
The FTSE 100 Index was trading down more than 2% at around midday on Monday, down 158 points at 7,590, with banks and financial stocks extending share losses seen on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 Index has tumbled further as banks remained in the red amid fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank despite emergency action in the US to protect customers and a rescue deal in the UK.

The top tier was trading down more than 2% at around midday on Monday, down 158 points at 7,590, with banks and financial stocks extending share losses seen on Friday.

HSBC’s £1 deal to take over the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB UK) did not halt the slide on the London market as fears over contagion mounted.

The US government took extraordinary steps to stop a potential banking crisis, moving to protect all depositor cash after last Friday’s collapse of California-based SVB.

It came as the spread began to take hold, with regulators announcing that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed and was being seized on Sunday.

In the UK, banks were heavily lower after steep falls on Friday, with shares in Standard Chartered dropping by 4% and Lloyds down 4%, while NatWest and HSBC were 3% lower.

Other financial stocks were also caught up in the rout, with international bank Standard Chartered leading the FTSE 100 fallers with a 5.4% drop and insurer Prudential down 5% around midday.

Other insurers such as Aviva and Legal & General and banks including Barclays and Lloyds were likewise down sharply.

Meanwhile the yield on UK Government gilts dropped significantly as demand for the bonds increased.

Investors see gilts – essentially Government IOUs – as safer bets during tough times.

When demand for gilts rises, the yield on gilts tend to fall. By around midday on Monday the yield on UK two-year gilts had dropped 7.7%.

Yields on gilts maturing in 2051 dropped by slightly less, down 4.5%.

It was a similar picture across Europe, with the Dax in Germany 2.3% lower and France’s Cac 40 off 2.2%.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “Bank stocks fell again as sentiment towards the sector remains shaky, dragging the major European indices into the red.

“The FTSE 100 trades below 7,700 and is now almost 5% below its all-time high struck a month ago.”

He added that while SVB operated in a niche corner of the market, the co-ordinated action on both sides of the Atlantic suggested concerns over damaging shockwaves across the global financial system.

He said: “It’s not a real bailout in terms of using cash to prop up a bank by buying out shareholders.

“But does such co-ordinated intervention signal that regulators are really worried about the US banking system? Would they step in if all were really well elsewhere?”

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that jitters will remain over the long-term repercussions of the collapses.

She said: “There remains an unease about the damage wreaked as the era of cheap money has hurtled to an end.

“With niggling concerns that mild recessions could be on the way being replaced by a wall of worry about a looming tech crunch, investors will stay on tenterhooks about the direction of interest rates so this week’s CPI inflation numbers in the US will be sharply in focus.”

But the pound was holding firm in spite of the stock market woes, with sterling up at 0.4% at 1.21 US dollars and largely flat at 1.13 euros.

