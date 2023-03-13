Invest in families to tackle child poverty, urges new education coalition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Invest in families to tackle child poverty, urges new education coalition

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:33 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 7:50 pm
Anti-poverty campaigners have written to the Government asking for more support for families with children (Danny Lawson/PA)
Anti-poverty campaigners have written to the Government asking for more support for families with children (Danny Lawson/PA)

Campaigners are calling for child benefit to rise by £20 a week and the expansion of free school meals to tackle poverty and ensure all pupils have a fair chance at school.

The Government is being urged by the new Education Anti-Poverty Coalition to invest in families with children by increasing their incomes.

Ahead of the Budget this week, the group has written to the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and the secretaries for education and work and pensions demanding they address the issue of child poverty.

In the open letter, the group stated: “As a group representing governors, head teachers, teachers, school support staff, PTAs and others working in education across England, we are writing to raise our deep concern about the impact child poverty and hardship are having on the children we work with and our school system.”

It said poverty at home is the strongest statistical predictor of how well a child will do in school and it is increasingly seeing the effects of this with pupils who are worried, hungry, tired, more frequently ill, and lacking resources and adequate clothing finding it harder to learn.

The group added: “What is surprising is that schools and their staff are expected to work harder and harder to try to break this link. Not only does this let children down by ignoring the root cause of the issue, which is insufficient household income, it also applies staggering pressure on schools. And however hard they try, schools cannot undo the damaging effects of poverty.”

The coalition said child poverty and hardship in schools were “endemic in England before the recent cost-of-living crisis, and it’s getting much worse”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been urged to increase child benefit payments and expand free school meals (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been urged to increase child benefit payments and expand free school meals (Victoria Jones/PA)

The group said ensuring families have enough to live on would “significantly lighten the load for schools” while it could improve children’s experiences of school life.

To do this, the coalition said child benefit should see an immediate increase of £20 per week in payments which it says would support lower and middle-income families “whose budgets are increasingly squeezed”.

It also called for free school meals to be provided to every school-age child that needs one, arguing this would save families around £440 per year per child and prevent food-related worry and hunger at school.

The letter added: “If the Government rightly wants all children and schools to thrive, then first and foremost, it must address family incomes.

“Inaction will risk losing a generation of children trapped in poverty, held back at school and denied a better future.”

Signatories to the letter include members of the Fair Education Alliance, Child Poverty Action Group and National Education Union.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting families with children, which is why we increased both child benefit and child tax credits in line with inflation this year and made changes to Universal Credit so that working families can keep more of what they earn.

“Since 2010 the number of children receiving a free meal at school has increased by more than two million, thanks to the introduction of universal infant free school meals plus generous protections put in place as benefit recipients move across to universal credit.

“Tackling inflation is this government’s number one priority, with a plan to halve inflation this year and lay the foundations for the long-term growth that will improve living standards for everyone.”

