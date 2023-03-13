Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse and are other lenders at risk?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse and are other lenders at risk?

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 1:02 pm
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed last Friday, sending ripples through global markets (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed last Friday, sending ripples through global markets (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)

The collapse of the 16th largest bank in the US sent ripples through global markets on Monday as Governments and businesses scrambled to figure out what the impact would be and how it could be contained.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday after failing to raise new capital last week.

On Monday the Government said that HSBC would take over the UK wing of the bank.

But what was SVB, why did it collapse, and are other banks at risk? We examine these questions here.

What was SVB?

Silicon Valley Bank was a bank with a niche but very important customer base: the technology companies that have become a massive part of the US and global economy.

Thousands of small and large companies around Silicon Valley and beyond put their cash in the bank and also borrowed from it.

The bank had a successful few years, multiplying its deposits and loan books in part thanks to the pandemic.

Technology companies did very well during lockdown as people looked for new ways to shop and work, among other things.

Silicon Valley Bank collapse
HSBC has bought the UK arm of the collapsed US lender in a last-minute rescue deal to avert a crisis in Britain’s technology sector (PA)

Why was SVB in trouble?

When account holders put money into any bank that bank will only keep some of that money in its own accounts. The rest of it it uses to lend or to invest.

One of the things that SVB has invested heavily in was long-term US government bonds which are considered very safe investments.

But when interest rates rise, as they have been doing over the last year, bonds tend to fall in price. In itself this did not have to be a problem – SVB could just have kept the bonds until they matured, or until prices improved.

But meanwhile the technology sector was coming under pressure and a lot of companies needed to tap into the reserves they had deposited with SVB.

As a result SVB had to start selling bonds at heavy losses in order to be able to reimburse customers.

Why did SVB collapse last week?

Last Wednesday SVB went cap in hand to investors to raise 1.8 billion dollars in order to prop up the business after losing so much money selling these bonds.

But the announcement spooked customers, who tried to get their money out of the bank, adding to its problems. It failed to raise the money it needed and collapsed on Friday.

What impact will it have on the technology sector?

Technology companies had billions of dollars sitting in the metaphorical vaults of SVB – money that they needed to pay suppliers and staff and pay rent, among other things.

Until Sunday it was unclear whether they would be able to access that cash. But the US Government stepped in and said that businesses should be able to get hold of their money from Monday morning.

Is it important to British companies?

British companies were a lot less exposed to SVB than their US counterparts, but it does not mean they are immune.

SVB had a UK subsidiary which many start-ups and larger businesses used.

On Monday more than 40 companies that were listed in London updated their shareholders on what dealings they had with SVB before its collapse.

Most said they were fine, but two companies were forced to suspend trading in their shares.

The Government hopes that the deal for HSBC to buy SVB UK that was announced on Monday morning will help calm nerves and ensure that companies can get their money.

Are other banks going to fail?

Last week two other US banks that cater to the cryptocurrency market – Signature and Silvergate – also went out of business.

But rating agency Moody’s said that while interest rate increases had hurt the value of large European banks’ bond portfolios, the impact would be “temporary and moderate.”

It added: “We consider European banks are generally well placed to avoid the need to sell their bonds at a loss.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Lottery grant Home-Start Aberdeen Picture shows; Home-Start Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented