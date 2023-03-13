Ben Wallace suggests he is not interesting in quitting over defence spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ben Wallace suggests he is not interesting in quitting over defence spending

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 4:56 pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arriving in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arriving in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he was interested in delivering for the armed forces and appeared to suggest he was not thinking about resigning when asked about rumours he might quit.

His comments follow reports that he had threatened to resign if he did not get a commitment to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

Mr Wallace has previously denied that he threatened to resign if the 3% commitment was not met.

The Government’s refreshed integrated review, published on Monday, confirms plans announced overnight to increase defence spending by £5 billion over the next two years, with an “aspiration” to raise it to 2.5% of national income “as fiscal and economic circumstances allow”.

Speaking during a session of defence questions in the Commons, Labour MP Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) said: “I will urge him today that he must not do what people are rumouring he might do given the present situation that he might be thinking about resigning – will he stay with us, but fight for more money for our armed forces?”

Mr Wallace said: “As a Tory, you think about resigning most of the time.

“I’m not interested, I’m interested in trying to – over the years – I’m interested in trying to deliver for our men and women in the armed forces.

“I went into politics because the men and women in the armed forces needed better, deserved better, and I’m determined to try and stick that through.”

He added he is “worried about the direction of threat for this country and for the world”, adding: “The threat is going up across the world, we’re more anxious, more unstable, and I think that means long-term investment on whoever is the governments over the next 10, 15 years.”

Elsewhere in the session, a number of Tory backbenchers raised concerns over the plans for defence spending.

Industrial strike
Conservative MP Richard Drax in the Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Conservative Richard Drax (South Dorset) said: “The £5 billion is not sufficient to ensure our core Armed Forces are properly equipped and prepared for, God forbid, something that we all dread as the world totters towards world war three potentially.

“Would he agree with me, perhaps ask, what on earth is going through the mind of the Treasury officials?”

Tory MP for North Wiltshire James Gray told the Commons: “The £5 billion is disappointing, particularly if £3 billion goes to Aukus and £1.9 billion goes to filling up our warehouses. It actually means a cut in defence spending rather than increasing it.”

And Conservative MP Danny Kruger said “we must do more than simply resupply our armed forces”.

Mr Wallace told the Commons: “The defence spending is no longer declining as it has done for the last three decades, it is on the upward trajectory.

“Since 2020, it has been on that upward trajectory, this grant of the extra money continues that momentum. That’s incredibly important, I hope to see the headmark in detail be announced soon.”

He also told MPs: “In defence of my colleagues at the Treasury, the Treasury is trying to balance an economic situation post-Covid that means we have to make sure we cut our cloth and make sure that we return to economic credibility that’s so important for growing our tax receipts and our income.

“I think one of the roles I can play is to come to this House and be honest about the state of our Armed Forces, honest about what caused the 30 years of the challenge that both he and I experienced serving in them, and what we can do to fix it.

“The defence command paper will make sure that we are very clear on where we are going to spend the money to make sure that the future is secure for the men and women of the Armed Forces.”

John Healey speech at the Institute of Directors
Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey speaking at the Institute of Directors, hosted by RUSI in London last month (James Manning/PA)

Shadow defence secretary John Healey told the Commons: “In 2010, when Labour left government, we were spending 2.5% of GDP on defence, that’s a level that’s been nowhere near matched in any of the 13 years since.”

Mr Wallace replied: “The thing that we should strive for is that the men and women in the armed forces know that their leaders, their political leaders, are prepared to be clear about the past mistakes and talk about the future with some honesty.

“The National Audit Office report made a view of the Labour Party’s governing of defence. I have it here because colleagues on that side of the House often forget: ‘the department’s poor financial management has led to severe funding shortfall of up to £36 billion in defence spending over the next 10 years’.”

Shouts of “it’s not true” could be heard coming from the Labour benches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County's…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane

Editor's Picks

Most Commented