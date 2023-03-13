Migration Bill a ‘traffickers’ charter that will lock up children’ – Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Migration Bill a ‘traffickers’ charter that will lock up children’ – Cooper

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 8:00 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 10:24 pm
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper criticised the Government’s immigration plans (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper criticised the Government’s immigration plans (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Illegal Migration Bill is effectively a “traffickers’ charter” that will “lock up children” and remove support from women who have been trafficked, Yvette Cooper has said.

The shadow home secretary asked “how low have the Tory party fallen” as she lambasted the Government’s new immigration plans in the Commons.

Moving an amendment that would decline to give a second reading to the Bill, Ms Cooper said the proposed legislation “won’t do the things the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have promised”.

She went on: “In fact, it makes it easier for those gangs as well.

“It won’t return everyone, in fact it makes it harder to get return agreements. It won’t clear the asylum backlog, in fact it will mean tens of thousands more people in asylum accommodation and hotels.

“It won’t deliver controlled and managed safe alternatives. Instead, it will cut them back and it will rip up our long-standing commitment to international law. It will lock up children.

“It will lock up children, remove support and safe refuges from women who have been trafficked, and it will deny citizenship for people like Mo Farah.”

Referring to a tweet posted on the Prime Minister’s account, which said “if you come to the UK illegally you can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections”, Ms Cooper noted “bringing people into the UK illegally in order to control and exploit them is exactly what trafficking is”.

She added: “The message from the UK Government to the criminal trafficking and slavery gangs is this: ‘Don’t worry, so long as you bring people into the country illegally, we won’t help them. In fact, we will help you’.

“That is their message to the criminal gangs: ‘We will threaten those people with immediate detention and deportation so that you can increase your control over those trafficking victims’.

“This Bill is a traffickers’ charter.”

Ms Cooper said Conservative former prime minister Theresa May promised to end modern slavery but “this one, the current one” wants to “enable it”, adding: “How low have the Tory party fallen?

“And it is even worse for children. This Bill allows the Home Secretary to lock them up indefinitely, safeguards all removed.”

SNP home affairs spokesperson Alison Thewliss branded the Bill “nothing but an abhorrent dog whistle”, adding her party’s MPs “do not support it”.

She said: “We support a functioning and fair immigration system, which is a million miles away from what we have just now.

“There is no proof that this Bill will work … there is no return agreement with the EU or anywhere else, and, ironically for the Brexiteers on the benches opposite, leaving the EU has made this much, much more difficult.

“What this Bill does do is create an underclass of people stuck in immigration limbo indefinitely.”

On the cost, she said: “It is sickening that it costs so much to treat our fellow human beings so badly.”

As he closed the second reading debate, Home Office minister Robert Jenrick said on excluding children and families from the scheme: “I have seen for myself, the depravity of the people smuggling gangs, there is no low to which they would not stoop.

“They have no regard for human life and if we were to inadvertently create an incentive to split up families, to encourage adults to make false claims, there is no doubt in my mind that they would do it.”

On the shadow home secretary’s comments, Mr Jenrick said she “couldn’t bring herself to say that those crossing the Channel in a small boat are illegal, or that it is wrong to break into our country, nor could she explain what these migrants, the overwhelming majority of whom are young men, fleeing as they do through Greece, through Italy, through Germany, through Belgium, through the Netherlands, or indeed France are actually fleeing through”.

Labour’s amendment seeking to decline the second reading of the Bill was rejected by 312 votes to 249, majority 63.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County's…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane

Editor's Picks

Most Commented