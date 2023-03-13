Biden set for trip to N Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Biden said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president was speaking after Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary in April as the pair held talks in San Diego.

As the pair met in Point Loma naval base, Mr Biden said: “It’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden at Point Loma naval base in San Diego (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak told the president: “I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I know it’s something very special and personal to you. we’d love to have you over.”

Mr Biden said: “Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday.”