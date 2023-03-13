Illegal Migration Bill passes first Commons test amid pleas from MPs for changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Illegal Migration Bill passes first Commons test amid pleas from MPs for changes

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 10:38 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:47 am
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Leon Neal/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Leon Neal/PA)

Controversial asylum proposals have cleared their first Commons hurdle amid pleas from Tory MPs for amendments to protect trafficked women, children and modern slavery victims.

The Illegal Migration Bill aims to stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means, although it has been denounced by the UN’s refugee agency as an effective “asylum ban”.

The House of Commons voted 312 to 250, majority 62, to give the Bill a second reading.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the legislation is needed as people arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel have “overwhelmed our asylum system”, before adding there has been “too much” immigration in recent years.

Ms Braverman also said she has been subject to the “most grotesque slurs” for saying “simple truths” about the impact of migration on the country.

But Conservative former prime minister Theresa May warned modern slavery victims will be “collateral damage” and have the door shut on them by measures within the Bill.

Mrs May said she is expecting to hold further talks with Downing Street to resolve the issues and also noted how, when home secretary, she took action to respond to people jumping in the back of lorries and cars in a bid to get into the UK.

Mrs May said: “But what should be clear from this is whenever you close a route, the migrants and the people smugglers find another way, and anybody who thinks that this Bill will deal with the issue of illegal migration once and for all is wrong.”

The Bill would enable powers to be granted to detain migrants for 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review, and then indefinitely for as long as there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

Challenges based on modern slavery laws would be barred, and any other legal attempt to stay would be heard overseas – after they are removed.

Conservative former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland warned the tone of some in his own party is “not appropriate” and said there was a danger of “ineffective authoritarianism” from parts of the Bill, as he expressed “great concern” at the prospect of detaining children.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, writing on Twitter, said: “The Tories Migration Bill is a con that will make chaos worse.”

But Conservative former minister Sir John Hayes told the Commons: “Of course Britain should provide a safe haven for people in need, in genuine need. But it is a deceit to pretend the asylum system is not being gamed and the British people taken for a ride.”

There were heated exchanges involving both sides of the Commons, with some heckled for their language.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas criticised the “immoral, deeply cruel and divisive” proposal, and ripped up a copy of the Bill at the end of her speech.

Conservative MP Marco Longhi, a member of the Home Affairs Committee, said people were travelling from “the other side of Africa or from other godforsaken country all the way to Calais”.

Labour tabled an amendment which sought to block the Bill but it was defeated by 249 votes to 312, majority 63.

After the votes, Ms Braverman said in a statement: “Tonight’s vote proves what we already knew – the Labour Party cannot be trusted to stop the boats and the gangs that profit.

“Labour not only has no plan to stop the boats, they have no desire to either.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Lottery grant Home-Start Aberdeen Picture shows; Home-Start Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented