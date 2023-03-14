Funding for vulnerable students in Scotland to be uplifted by £900

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Financial support for the most vulnerable students is set to increase by £900 in the new academic year.

The Scottish Government has announced that estranged students – those who do not receive financial support from their family – and other undergraduate students with the lowest household income will have their maximum support package increased from £8,100 to £9,000 per year.

The uplift to loan applications will be effective to students in receipt of funding from the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) from the start of the 2023/24 academic year in August.

Care experienced students in higher education will also have their annual non-repayable bursary increased to £9,000, while those in further education will have a £900 increase applied to the maximum rate.

Higher and further education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “This rise in support will help to alleviate the financial pressures facing many students as we grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

“The maximum financial support package available to the most vulnerable students and those from the lowest household incomes in higher education will rise to £9,000.

“This is the next step in delivering our commitment to provide a total package of student support equivalent to the living wage.

“Increasing the care experienced bursary will help more of Scotland’s care experience community to access further and higher education and fulfil their potential.”