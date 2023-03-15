Minister announces £1m funding to help people affected by Pakistan floods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £1 million funding package for organisations to help support the worst flood-affected areas of Pakistan has been announced by the Scottish Government.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan floods appeal and the British Council Pakistan women and girls scholarships programme will each receive £500,000 this year.

The award builds on earlier funding for the DEC appeal which will help to deliver relief efforts after the 2022 floods left millions of people in Pakistan homeless, with a large part of the country under water.

The funding for British Council Pakistan will double the number of school and university scholarships available to women and girls in the worst-affected areas, ensuring they can continue their education with minimal disruption.

International development minister Neil Gray said the impact of climate change had hit countries like Pakistan “much harder” than other areas and the funding package builds on previous support to provide “immediate relief” to those affected by the floods.

He said: “We know that during a crisis, such as we have seen in Pakistan, the impacts can too often affect women and girls.

“We hope by doubling the number of school and university scholarships available, this funding for British Council Pakistan will ensure more women and girls can study, and help bolster the country’s long-term economic recovery.

“The Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment as a good global citizen includes ensuring we are supporting countries and regions worst affected by the impacts of climate change.

“This commitment is backed by investment and our international partnerships which help ensure we play our part by responding to humanitarian emergencies across the world.”

Disasters Emergency Committee Scotland external relations manager Huw Owen said: “Whilst there is still significant focus on the Ukraine conflict and the earthquakes in Turkey and north-west Syria, it is very heartening to get this fresh support from the Scottish Government for our member charities to continue to help millions of people across Pakistan recover from last autumn’s floods.

“After the initial emergency response, this type of extra funding allows DEC member charities and their local partners to maintain and develop the best responses to meet the needs of so many families whose homes and possessions were swamped in the floods.

“As in many disasters, the news agenda rapidly moves on but this continued support will allow many more people to rebuild their lives and their livelihoods in the months and years to come.”