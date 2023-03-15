Social landlords to increase rents by average of 5.1%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Weekly rents charged by social landlords in Scotland will increase by an average of 5.1% in the 2023/24 financial year.

The figures were revealed by the Scottish Housing Regulator in a report on Wednesday.

For registered social landlords, the average weekly increase will be 5.3%, a cash value of £5.05.

For local authorities, the average weekly increase will be 3.8%, equating to £3.07.

Patrick Harvie said social rents are well below private sector rates (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said: “I welcome the significant efforts that social landlords have made to keep rents well below inflation for the next financial year.

“Many people have been struggling financially as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, and rising inflation has meant that social landlords have had to focus on the cost of essential services.

“That’s why we took action to secure voluntary agreements with social landlords to keep rents as low as possible, while allowing them to continue investing in services such as home improvements and maintenance.

“Social rents are already well below those in the private sector.

“These increases for next year, based on consultations with tenants, will ensure landlords can maintain a balance between affordability and sustainable investment in social housing for public good.”