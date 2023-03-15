Households ‘not out of the woods yet’ despite Energy Price Guarantee extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Households ‘not out of the woods yet’ despite Energy Price Guarantee extension

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 10:23 am
Consumers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the Government’s separate Energy Bill Support Scheme comes to an end (Peter Byrne/PA)
Consumers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the Government’s separate Energy Bill Support Scheme comes to an end (Peter Byrne/PA)

Households are still facing a £67-a-month energy bill increase from April despite the “welcome” extension to the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) at its current rate until the summer.

Ahead of his Budget speech, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the EPG, which limits a typical household energy bill to £2,500, will be extended for another three months.

It had been due to increase to £3,000 in April to reduce the burden on state finances.

However, consumers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the Government’s separate Energy Bill Support Scheme – which has seen all households receive six monthly payments of £66 or £67 direct to their energy accounts – comes to an end.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said the “welcome step” of extending the existing EPG would protect millions of people from unaffordable energy bills.

But she added: “Unfortunately it’s not all good news. The withdrawal of the Energy Bill Support Scheme will still mean the average monthly bill rises by £67 from April.

“With millions already unable to afford their bills and energy prices set to remain high in the years ahead, the government must now look at long-term solutions to this problem.

“Many people, especially those on low incomes, will need ongoing support not only to pay their bills but to make their homes safer and warmer through improved energy efficiency.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This will come as an enormous relief for the millions of people who are already struggling to pay their bills, and were facing the threat of price rises with abject horror.

“Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet. The loss of the monthly discount from April is still going to hit hard as we’ll need to find an extra £67 each month from somewhere.

“Already 48% of people are finding it difficult to pay their energy bills – rising to 54% among those in their 30s and 40s. Meanwhile, more than one-in-20 have fallen behind on their bills (6%). This rises to one-in-seven of the fifth lowest earners.

“For these people, the removal of the £67-a-month discount is going to mean even bigger bill nightmares.”

The Government had come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to cancel the rise to the EPG, which was set to come into force from April 1.

As wholesale energy prices have dropped, it has become increasingly affordable for the Government to continue protecting customers with the same deal they are on now.

Energy prices are now 50% lower than forecast in October and are projected to continue dropping.

Without the Government’s help, the average household would have been paying an annualised bill of almost £4,300 between January and April. But the support reduced that to £2,500.

This means that the Government has been paying around £1,800 toward each household’s energy bills.

From April, without support, the bill would have reached around £3,300 for the average household, according to the latest Ofgem price cap announcement.

From July, lower wholesale gas prices are expected to feed through further to customers, with Cornwall Insight data predicting the Ofgem price cap will reach just over £2,000 a year for a typical household.

Mr Hunt said: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level.

“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Consumers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the Government’s separate Energy Bill Support Scheme comes to an end (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented