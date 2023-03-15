Duty on draught beer to be frozen to help the ‘great British pub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duty on draught beer to be frozen to help the ‘great British pub’

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 1:38 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 2:30 pm
The duty charged on draught pints is to be frozen to help “the great British pub”, Jeremy Hunt has announced (Yui Mok/PA)
The duty charged on draught pints is to be frozen to help “the great British pub”, the Chancellor has announced.

While drinkers will see tax on other alcohol soar by 10.1% in August in line with inflation after a freeze during the peak of the cost-of-living crisis, Jeremy Hunt set out a separate rule which will see the duty on draught pints in pubs drop to up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.

Mr Hunt said: “My penultimate cost-of-living measure concerns one of our other most treasured community institutions, the great British pub.

“In December, I extended the alcohol duty freeze until August 1, after which duties will go up in line with inflation in the usual way.

“But today, I will do something that was not possible when we were in the EU and significantly increase the generosity of Draught Relief so that from August 1 the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee.

“Madam Deputy Speaker, British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen.

“And even better, thanks to the Windsor Framework negotiated by my right honourable friend the Prime Minister, that change will now also apply to every pub in Northern Ireland.”

British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “The cut to draught duty as part of the alcohol duty reform is positive and we hope that it will result in a boost for our pubs this summer.

“However, the fact is our industry will be facing an overall tax hike, not a reduction, come August. Duty on non-draught beer will rise and the measures introduced today won’t rebalance the catastrophic impact soaring inflation and unfair energy contracts are having on both pubs and the breweries that supply them.

(PA Graphics)
“As the 1st of April rapidly approaches, businesses are also nervously awaiting what’s next for their energy costs and a lack of support in today’s announcement will have a direct impact on their ability to keep their lights on and doors open.

“The Chancellor highlighted how our pubs are the most treasured community institution and we appreciate his efforts to provide some relief, but a lack of immediate support in today’s Budget will still put the future of many of them at risk.”

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “The reduction in draught duty is positive and we hope this will incentivise more visits to our pubs, restaurants and hotel bars.

“Addressing draught duty is a good start and I would urge the Government to consider rolling out this type of tax cut across the wider drinks market.

“With duty primarily paid by suppliers, such as breweries, it’s essential that any benefit is passed through to venues to help deliver the Government’s objective of reducing inflation and growing the economy.”

The BBPA said UK beer duty was 12% higher than Germany’s and £1 in every £3 was paid to Treasury in tax.

