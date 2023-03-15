Hunt gives nod to predecessor in cash boost pledge for suicide prevention work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt gives nod to predecessor in cash boost pledge for suicide prevention work

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 1:45 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 4:32 pm
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has spoken of his ‘deeply personal’ mission to prevent suicides (James Manning/PA)
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has spoken of his ‘deeply personal’ mission to prevent suicides (James Manning/PA)

The Government has promised a cash boost for suicide prevention work as the Chancellor gave a nod to his predecessor, whose brother took his own life in 2018.

Jeremy Hunt said that some £10 million would be made available to third sector organisations for their suicide prevention work.

Announcing the funding pot, Mr Hunt gave a nod to former chancellor Sajid Javid, whose brother Tariq took his own life in a hotel in Horsham, West Sussex, in July that year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made the funding announcement as he delivered his Budget (House of Commons/PA)

During his Budget speech, Mr Hunt said: “I note the personal courage of one of my predecessors (Mr Javid) in talking about the tragedy of suicide and the importance of preventing it.

“We already invest a lot in this area, but I will assign an extra £10 million over the next two years to help the voluntary sector play an even bigger role in stopping more families experiencing such intolerable heartache.”

In June last year, when he was health secretary, Mr Javid spoke of his “deeply personal” mission to prevent suicides.

After the Budget, he wrote on Twitter: “Delighted with this news which is going to support the incredible work of charities and others to help save lives.

“An excellent Budget 2023 announcement for suicide prevention. My thanks to Jeremy Hunt.”

The new funding announcement comes after Samaritans said it had dealt with record numbers of first-time callers worried about money and jobs.

The charity said it had handled an average of 400 calls a day in February related to finances or unemployment concerns.

The organisation said its figures showed that 9.7% of first-time callers had made contact due to such worries, up from 9.3% in January.

Commenting on the Budget announcement, Julie Bentley, chief executive of Samaritans, said: “Samaritans welcomes the Government’s announcement of more funding for the voluntary sector, recognising the important role it plays in helping to prevent suicide.

“However, suicide rates haven’t changed in 20 years and what we desperately need to save more lives is to build on this announcement with an ambitious and well-funded national suicide prevention strategy.”

