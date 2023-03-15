Starmer says UK is sick man of Europe, as he condemns ‘sticking plaster’ Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer says UK is sick man of Europe, as he condemns ‘sticking plaster’ Budget

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 2:32 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 3:16 pm
Labour leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said Britain is the “sick man of Europe once again” and the Budget shows the “expiry date looms ever closer” for the Conservatives.

The Labour leader said years of Tory-led governments have led to a “doom loop of lower growth, higher taxes and broken public services” and put the country on a “path of managed decline”.

He criticised Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for “dressing up stagnation as stability”, adding of the public: “They deserve better than another cheap trick from the Government of gimmicks, making them pay whilst trying to claim the credit.”

Rising to respond to Mr Hunt’s hour-long financial statement, Sir Keir mocked the Government over recent salad shortages in supermarkets and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey’s suggestion of a greater reliance on turnips to avoid such a situation.

He told the House of Commons: “His opening boast was that things aren’t quite as bad now as they were in October last year after the kamikaze budget, and the more that he pretends everything is fine, the more he shows just how out of touch they are.”

Change in UK real household disposable income
(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir added: “After 13 years of his Government, our economy needed major surgery, but like millions across our country, this Budget leaves us stuck in the waiting room with only a sticking plaster to hand.

“A country set on a path of managed decline, falling behind our competitors, the sick man of Europe once again.

“This was a day for ambition, for bringing us together with purpose and intent, for unlocking the pride that is in every community, matching their belief in the possibilities of the future.

“But after today we know the Tory cupboard is as bare as the salad aisle in our supermarket.

“The lettuces may be out, but the turnips are in.

Budget 2023
Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver his Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“A hopelessly divided party caught between a rock of decline and a hard place at their own economic recklessness.

“Dressing up stagnation as stability as their expiry date looms ever closer.”

Sir Keir raised concerns over growth forecasts, adding: “This is a failure you can measure not just in the figures but in the empty pockets of working people right across the country.

“Thirteen years without wage growth, 13 years no better off, 13 years stuck in a doom loop of lower growth, higher taxes and broken public services.”

He said the Office for Budget Responsibility has made clear “things don’t look any better in the long run”.

Budget 2023 borrowing as % of GDP
(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir went on: “A broken labour market holding back our prospects, seven million on the NHS waiting lists, ill-health and disability on the rise, and the consequences, as we’ve just heard, deferred to the future.

“The classic short-term sticking plaster cycle. Decisions cynically ducked today. Pain for working people tomorrow. It doesn’t have to be like this.”

Sir Keir said average families in France and Germany are richer despite facing the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, adding: “What we cannot accept is the use of the war as a blanket excuse for failure.”

After he criticised the Chancellor for failing to “grip the long-term challenges”, Sir Keir said Mr Hunt’s “boasts” about lower inflation were “ridiculous”.

He said: “The idea that it’s a tax cut, British people can see through that.

“They see their tax burden at its highest level for 70 years and they know it’s not the Government that’s lowering inflation, it’s working people, earning less, enjoying less, it’s their sacrifice that is helping to bring inflation down.

“And they deserve better than another cheap trick from the Government of gimmicks, making them pay whilst trying to claim the credit.”

Sir Keir said Labour first committed to extending the fuel duty cut and mocked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for previous gaffes, joking to Mr Hunt: “And a word of advice to the Chancellor as he promotes his policy in the coming days – use your own car and for heaven’s sake make sure you know how to use a debit card.

“I look forward to the Prime Minister promoting the swimming pools policy – unlike the car, he won’t have to borrow one of those.”

