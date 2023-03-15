What do the childcare reforms mean for families?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What do the childcare reforms mean for families?

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 6:26 pm
File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported in a report from early years charity Kindred2.
File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported in a report from early years charity Kindred2.

Jeremy Hunt has promised up to 30 hours a week of free childcare for working parents in England with children as young as nine months.

The Chancellor hopes that the phased policy, which will be fully introduced by September 2025, will encourage more parents to return to work.

– Who will get free childcare?

Under the current system, parents of three and four-year-olds in England are eligible for 15 hours of free childcare per week, and working parents with children in the same age group are eligible for 30 hours of free childcare.

Now all eligible households in England with children as young as nine months – where all adults are working at least 16 hours a week – will be entitled to 30 hours a week of free childcare.

– When can parents access the scheme?

The offer of free childcare will be available to working parents of two-year-olds from April 2024, covering around half-a-million parents, but initially it will be limited to 15 hours.

From September 2024, the 15-hour offer will be extended to children from nine months, which the Government has said will help nearly a million parents.

The full 30-hour offer to working parents of children under five will come in from September 2025.

– What funding has been announced to improve childcare?

The Government will provide £4.1 billion by 2027-28 to expand the 30 hours a week of free childcare for working parents of younger children in England.

Ministers will also provide £204 million in 2023-24, increasing to £288 million in 2024-25, to raise the hourly funding rate paid to childcare providers in England to deliver the existing free hours offer.

The Chancellor said the Government will pilot incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession, and £1,200 if they join through an agency.

Mr Hunt said the Government will fund schools and local authorities to increase the supply of wraparound care so all school-age parents can drop their children off between 8am and 6pm.

The Chancellor said the Government aims for all schools to start to offer a wraparound offer, either on their own or in partnership with other schools by September 2026.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

The Treasury is understood to have acknowledged that the Government plan to provide £289 million for schools and local councils to pilot options for wraparound childcare will take time.

– Why is the Government providing more childcare support to parents?

The Chancellor has faced pressure to act on concerns about the cost of childcare and he acknowledged on Wednesday that the country has “one of the most expensive systems in the world”.

A recent survey by the charity, Coram Family and Childcare, showed that more parents across England are struggling to find childcare places and are facing higher prices which are “freezing” them out of work.

It found that the average cost of a part-time childcare place (25 hours) a week for a child under two in a nursery is now £150.89 across England.

Last week, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said a Labour government would completely overhaul Britain’s “broken” childcare system, and she said she wanted to “move away” from the current system of free childcare provision as it would not solve problems of availability.

– Is there enough childcare provision and staff for the policy to work?

Early years leaders are concerned nurseries and childminders could struggle to deliver additional places for younger children if the funding provided by the Government does not cover increasing costs.

A number of early years providers have reported struggling financially, with some nurseries forced to close in recent years, due to funding pressures.

Recruitment and retention challenges in the childcare sector could also make the policy hard to deliver.

The survey Coram Family and Childcare, released last week, found that only half of local authorities in England said they had enough childcare places for children under two.

It also revealed that the number of local authorities in England who report having enough places for the universal 15 hours a week free childcare entitlement for three and four-year-olds has dropped to 73%.

A survey by the National Day Nurseries Association suggests that 98% of nurseries in England say their funding rates do not cover delivery costs and 83% expect to either make a loss or break even.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said: “At a time when settings are closing at record levels and early educators are leaving the sector in their droves, unless the proper infrastructure is put in place by the time the extended offers are rolled out, many parents of younger children expecting funded places to be readily available to them are likely to be left sorely disappointed.”

– What are the plans for ratios in early years settings?

The Government will change minimum staff-to-child ratios from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England but the Chancellor said the change will be “optional”.

It comes after the Department for Education ran a consultation last year on the proposals, which were widely criticised across the early years sector.

A petition signed by more than 109,000 people suggested changing the balance could be dangerous for children, and childcare leaders warned that more staff could leave the profession if ratios were changed.

Mr Leitch called the decision to push ahead with the change “shameful”.

He added: “Parents want affordable care and education, but they also want to ensure that their children are in safe environments receiving quality care and education – something this policy completely flies in the face of.”

How will parents on universal credit be given help with childcare?

Families on universal credit will receive childcare funding upfront, rather than in arrears, to help parents who struggle to afford upfront costs for childcare.

The maximum universal credit childcare allowance – which has been frozen at £646-a-month per child for years – will increase to £951 for one child.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported in a report from early years charity Kindred2.
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented